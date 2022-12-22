The Xbox Series S is at its cheapest price ever thanks to...Verizon?

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

You read that headline right. If you're hoping to get the Xbox Series S on sale this holiday season, there are plenty of places offering a deal on it. However, the best deal on the Xbox Series S isn't at Best Buy or Amazon.

In fact, it's at Verizon! And they are offering the cheapest Xbox Series S price we've seen all year, selling the digital-only version of the console for a staggeringly cheap $229.99 – a full $80 off the standard retail price.

The Xbox Series S (opens in new tab), which offers a disc-less version of the popular Xbox console, offers all of great features of it's counterparts albeit at a cheaper price point. It's more compact, can still play games at 1440p and 120 FPS, and features expandable storage solutions, however no disc drive is installed making it purely digital.

That probably won't matter to most, as physical discs are a burden to some and a collectors item to others. However, the Xbox Series S is getting upgrades (opens in new tab) that make the digital-only model even more enticing such as the xScreen add-on for on-the-go playability.

For comparison, Amazon currently has the Xbox Series S for $269.99 (opens in new tab)– $60 more than what Verizon is selling it at. While not a bad deal, Amazon is only offering a 10% discount on the console, so if you're hoping to grab one this year Verizon's deal is the best way to do it.

Is the Xbox Series S worth it?

From a price perspective, the Xbox Series S is more than worth it. It's a much more affordable version of the console, and while there's no disc drive installed for most players out there that won't matter.

The only suggestion we'd have is to upgrade the internal storage at some point. The initial 364GB may be a bit small for most players, as only a few games will take that space up fairly quickly.

However, there's plenty of options out there to go with to up. There's a great selection of Seagate Expansion Cards (opens in new tab) specifically for the Xbox Series S and Series X that are worth the investment for this.