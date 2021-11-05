The Very Black Friday sale is now live with great savings on beauty, toys and electronics

The Black Friday sales are officially kicking off this week, giving customers a chance to get their Christmas shopping done early with great discounted prices on top brands.

The Very Black Friday sale is now live, a full three weeks in advance of the big day. Included in our best Black Friday deals , Very has slashed their prices on their wide range of tech, fashion, gaming and beauty products.

From top brands like Toshiba, Calvin Klein, Shark, Garmin and Beats by Dre, we’ve rounded up the top Very deals live today, plus our sale predictions for what else their Black Friday sale will have in store.

Top deals live today

What categories to shop from the Very Black Friday sale

Very is one of the newest retailers to run Black Friday sales but since its inception a few years ago, they’ve been selling thousands of products at incredible prices during November. Their clothing, phones, laptops and cosmetics are some of their top sellers, beating off other popular retailers. This year, they’re cutting down prices on TVs, laptops and vacuum cleaners, so if you’re looking to upgrade your tech stack or complete your home, the Very Black Friday is worth a look.

Visit the Very Black Friday sale and check below for the top Very product categories that are full of bargains right now.

Image Very Black Friday Beauty deals

Very is well-known for their beauty products and in their Black Friday sale, they have over 900 perfume, makeup, gift sets and hair stylers to choose from. There are great discounts on brands like Paco Rabbane, BOSS, Jimmy Choo, Garnier and Marc Jacobs, so if you’re looking for Christmas presents, the Very beauty section is the best place to look.

Image Very Black Friday Electricals deals

You might not think to look at Very for electricals, but you’d be missing out on huge price cuts if you don’t. Their electric deals include laptops, fridge freezers, air fryers, smartwatches, phones and more. If you’re looking for TVs, Very have discounts of up to £700 off on the latest models, like the Samsung 2021 65-inch Q80A QLED 4K HDR 1500 Smart TV .

Image Very Black Friday Gaming deals

For avid gamers, there are plenty of deals and discounts on gaming equipment, like consoles, headphones, monitors and games. Very also offers gaming merchandise and memorabilia, like the Harry Potter box set, Game of Thrones dragon egg candles and the Marvel Avengers Adventures Library.

Image Very Black Friday Sports & Leisure deals

The Very’s sport and leisure section is full of activewear, trainers, bags, smartwatches and more. Whether you’re looking to update your gym wardrobe or track your workouts, the Very Black Friday sale has great savings on top sports brand, like Nike, adidas, Under Armour and Garmin.

Image Very Black Friday Toys deals

Very is a popular destination for toys and games, so it’s the best place to look for Christmas presents for the kids. There are hundreds of boardgames, soft toys, puzzles and outdoor games available, from brands like Lego, Sylvanian Families and Peppa Pig.