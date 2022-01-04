The top 7 secret January sales you need to know about

While we’re only into the first week of 2022, the January sales are coming in quick and fast with hundreds of retailers slashing their prices. To find the best January sales , we’ve put together a handy page with all the latest deals and discounts from top brands including Amazon, AO.com, Argos, ASOS, Currys, Boots, Wayfair and many more.

Hundreds of brands and stores will have January sales on, whether they’re calling them End of Season sales, Clearance sales or Winter sales. To start the new year off right, take advantage of these incredible deals and save yourself hundreds of pounds on electricals, fashion, kitchenware, fitness tech and more.

While we’re all aware of the big sales like Amazon and Currys, there are a few ‘secret’ or lesser known sales that are worth taking a look at. Below are the top 7 January sales you need to know about, including huge cash savings on clothes, phones, rowing machines, mattresses and more.

EE Winter sale: Save up to £400 on phones & plans

(Image credit: EE)

If you’re on the lookout for a new phone or data plan, the EE Winter sale is offering huge deals on handsets and pay monthly and SIM only contracts. From popular brands like Apple, Samsung and Google, you can save up to £500 on the latest phone models, for example, you can save £404 on the Samsung Galaxy S21 and also claim a free Chromebook. EE is also offering trade-in phone deals and refurbished phones for cheap.

Browse the EE Winter sale.

Hydrow January sale: Save £525 on rowers

(Image credit: Hydrow)

Popular rowing equipment brand, Hydrow is helping customers save up to £500 on their signature rowing machine and package bundles. If you’re looking to shift some holiday weight or you’re just hoping to improve your fitness level, the Hydrow Rowing Machine is the perfect addition to your home gym and has a £500 price cut. The Essentials, Enhance and Power packages have also been marked down by £525, so you can complete your exercise regime with yoga mats, foam rollers, weights and more. But be quick – offer ends 16th January.

Browse the Hydrow January sale.

Lovehoney New Year sale: Up to 60% off

(Image credit: Lovehoney)

The Lovehoney New Year or January sale is now on with up to 60% off on sex toys, costumes and lingerie. Selected items range from 30-60% off, and you can save money on top brands, including Womaniser, Mantric and Desire. The Lovehoney deals don’t stop there as you can also get free delivery if you spend over £40 and a further 15% off when you sign up to their emails.

Browse the Lovehoney New Year sale.

Missoma January sale: 50% off select lines

(Image credit: Missoma)

2021 was a great year for Missoma. Their Harris Reed X Missoma collection was well-received and sold out quickly, plus many celebrities were seen decked out in Missoma jewels, including Billie Eilish at the No Time To Die premiere. Missoma’s January sale has up to 50% off on selected collections for a limited time only. Treat yourself to Missoma’s signature gold pieces, like chain necklaces and chunky earrings. The Lucy Williams collection is included in this sale which features intricate pendants that you can attach to necklaces and bracelets respectively.

Browse the Missoma sale.

Net-a-Porter January sale: Up to 70% off

(Image credit: Net-a-Porter)

The Net-a-Porter January sale has up to 70% off luxury beauty, fashion and lifestyle brands. If you’re looking to get into designer clothing, Net-a-Porter is a top retailer to shop as you’re sure that you’re getting the real deal. Big brands to shop from include Alexander McQueen, Proenza Schouler, Stella McCartney, Chloe and more (these brands have all received an up to 70% off price cut)!

Browse the Net-a-Porter sale.

Otty January sale: Half price mattresses

(Image credit: Otty)

Award-winning sleep brand, Otty’s January sale is offering 50% off on mattresses and accessories. You can shop either pure hybrid and original hybrid mattresses, plus every mattress comes with a 10-year guarantee and a 100 night trial. The best deals available that can save you hundreds of pounds are on the Otty Original Hybrid Mattresses and Pure Hybrid Bamboo & Charcoal Mattresses.

Browse the Otty New Year’s sale.

Waterstones January sale: Up to 75% off

(Image credit: Waterstones)

Finally, one for the book lovers! The Waterstones January sale has up to 75% off books, games, stationary, calendars, diaries and gifts store wide and online. Their sale is cleverly categorised on their website, helping you easily shop from fiction, non-fiction, children’s and bestsellers. In addition to the 75% off sale, Waterstones are also running a ‘Half Price Hardback’ deal, where you can get 50% off new hardback books.