The top 5 ghd Black Friday deals: hair dryers, brushes & styling tools

Looking to improve your hair styling? Leading haircare manufacturers and specialists, ghd have officially launched their Black Friday deals .

Available for a limited time only, you can get up to 30% off selected hair dryers, styling tools, heated hair brushes and protection sprays. ghd aren’t stopping there as they’re also offering their heat protection spray for free with every purchase when you use the code GHDXBF.

Whether you’re treating yourself or trying to get a head start on your Christmas gifts, the ghd Black Friday sale has everything you could possibly need to get salon-professional hair at great discounted prices.

The best deals in the ghd Black Friday sale

ghd Gold Hair Straightener: was £149, now £115 at ghd ghd Gold Hair Straightener: was £149, now £115 at ghd

Save £34 on the ghd Gold Hair Straightener in this amazing Black Friday deal. With dual zone technology, these straighteners feature new generation heat sensors that give hair a sleek, smooth and healthy look. These don’t just straighten hair – you can also use them to curl your hair to create bouncy curls and loose waves.

ghd Original IV Hair Straightener: was £109, now £87 at ghd ghd Original IV Hair Straightener: was £109, now £87 at ghd

As the name states, these are the original IV Hair Straighteners that have been used worldwide for years and years. Using ceramic heat technology, these straighteners feature a rounded barrel and floating plates to easily style hair and give a long-lasting finish.

ghd Air Hair Dryer: was £109, now £87 at ghd ghd Air Hair Dryer: was £109, now £87 at ghd

If you’re in the market for a new hair dryer, the ghd Air Hair Dryer is a popular and powerful choice. It uses a 2,100W motor and advanced ionic technology to dry hair fast and reduce frizz. The ergonomic design makes this hair dryer easy to hold and its varied power and temperature controls give you a professional blow dry at home.

ghd Rise Hot Brush: was £169, now £135 at ghd ghd Rise Hot Brush: was £169, now £135 at ghd

Hot brushes are perfect if you’re always in a rush in the mornings. The Smart ultra-zone technology gives hair amazing volume and both dries and styles your hair at the same time. It’s ideal for all hair types and lengths and has advanced sensors to ensure the bristles are at the right temperature for volume and to avoid damage to hair.