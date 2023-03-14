The Sony PS6 is coming – but don't write off your PS5 just yet...

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

It's no secret that the PS5 is one of the hottest tech products on the market right now. It's been almost impossible to get hold of at times, with every retailer announcing a PS5 restock moments before their virtual shelves were empty again.

And there's a very good reason why. When it comes to console gaming, the PS5 is pretty much as good as it gets, with superb graphics and a wealth of top titles on offer.

Now, a potential launch window for its successor, the PS6, may have been leaked. It comes from documents (opens in new tab) released by the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) – a branch of the UK Government which deals with regulating competition.

They're currently assessing the potential takeover of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft. The filing in question comes from Sony, who have publicly opposed the merger.

As part of their contention, they note that their contract with the Call of Duty series – part of Activision's roster – could expire before the release of their next console, causing potential issues for their market competitiveness. The rough date of release is redacted in the public version of the document, but earlier in the paragraph, they note that their contracts with Activision expire in 2027.

That would suggest that a new console could be expected around then. Of course, nothing will be set in stone that far out, but it's the best insight we've had on the matter so far.

That will please users who currently have a PS5 – particularly if they've only just managed to get their hands on one. The news pretty much guarantees at least another four years of it being the top dog in Sony's arsenal. It's not so good for those hoping for an update to the range, however, with no likelihood of a new model in the coming years.