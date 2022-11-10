The Samsung Galaxy S23 suddenly sounds less appealing after spec rumour

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 is one of the most hotly anticipated phones right now. Following on from the Samsung Galaxy S22, the vanilla S series model represents the pinnacle of Samsung's output that isn't a foldable phone, like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, or obscenely large – I'm looking at you, Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra.

It's a regular feature on our guide to the best phones for that reason, offering a great camera and a processor that will be more than enough for most people.

But one rumour suggests that the Galaxy S23 may not be as good as first thought. One Twitter user, simply known as No Name, has suggested that Samsung could do away with the vibration motor in the S23. Their tweet (opens in new tab) said, "So apparently alongside [a] slightly thicker bezel, the vanilla S23 might cut the vibration motor. Do you think Sammy should downgrade the vibration motor on the S23?"

While a random Twitter rumour is unlikely to make headlines, this one was shared by notorious leaker and Samsung aficionado, Ice Universe (opens in new tab). Ice's verification is worth a lot in the world of Android phones, and they previously alluded to cost-cutting measures on new devices, too.

It's very likely that Samsung will need to cut their retail price to stay competitive. The recent release of the Google Pixel 7 and Google Pixel 7 Pro saw the Californian company freeze the price of their phones. That's unprecedented, particularly given the rising cost of producing a phone.

If the vibration motor rumours are true, it would mark a significant and, frankly, weird omission for Samsung. I can't recall ever owning a phone that didn't have a vibration motor – right back to my Samsung Jet S8000! And while I can't necessarily say I notice all of the haptic vibrations that happen on my current device, I'm sure I'd notice once they were gone.