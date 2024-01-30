The Philips Hue Secure starter kit is finally available to buy — here's how much it costs

If you didn't know, Philips Hue made smart home headlines last summer after launching a number of smart security products. Known as Philips Hue Secure, the new system allows users to monitor their home in real time, offering instant motion alerts and unique light and sound alarms to help deter intruders. It was a big move for the brand, allowing Philips Hue consumers to sync up their smart lighting to their home's security system.

After a quiet few months, Philips Hue has announced the Secure starter kit is available to buy on the Philips Hue website. Whilst it's currently only obtainable in the US, it's expected to be launched in Europe in the not too distant future.

The kit has an RRP of $399.99, and includes a Secure wired camera in white, two Secure contact sensors in white, two White and color ambiance E26 bulbs, as well as a Hue Bridge. Have a look for yourself:

Included in the starter kit is the new Secure wired CMOS-F35 camera with a 141.2° field of vision, featuring Zigbee and WiFi 2.4/5GHz connectivity. It has a crisp and clear 1080p HD live stream, night vision, and a speaker for two-way talk and sound alarms.

Alongside the camera, there's two Secure contact sensors and two Philips Hue bulbs for white or colored light with up to 1,100 lumens brightness. The contact sensors will send users an alert, and even trigger lights, as soon as someone opens a window, door, cabinet or safe. Also included is the Philips Hue Bridge, the key to accessing the system's smart features via the brand's app.

