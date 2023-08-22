The Oppo Find N3 foldable phone could be a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 killer

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The world of foldable phones is growing quickly. In the last few months alone, we've seen a host of high profile releases from a range of brands.

One of the most notable is the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5. While it was hardly the most tantalising upgrade over its predecessor, the new model fixed a few issues and should be among the top picks if you're searching for a book-style foldable.

Now, there looks set to be some more competition. The Oppo Find N3 has seen a few of its specs leaked – and it sounds like a real powerhouse device. The details come from Digital Chat Station, a well-regarded tech insider who posted the details on Weibo.

According to the leak, the next-gen handset will utilise one of the largest internal screens on the market. It's said to be a 7.82-inch AMOLED display, outstripping the 7.6-inch panels used on the Samsung and the Google Pixel Fold. It's also a significant step up from the Oppo Find N2, which utilised a 7.1-inch panel inside.

The cover display also sounds pretty impressive, with a 6.31-inch AMOLED panel and a 2,484 x 1,116 resolution. Crucially, that means a 20:9 aspect ratio, which should make the folded unit feel more familiar to those who currently use a traditional Android phone.

It's not just the display technology which sounds impressive, either. Other rumours have pointed towards an impressive rear-camera setup on the device. That could include a 50MP main sensor, a 48MP ultra-wide unit and a 64MP periscope zoom lens.

If that proves true, it could be one of the best cameras on a foldable device. The inclusion of a periscope zoom lens would be hugely significant, and should dramatically improve the optical zoom potential of the handset.

Elsewhere, it's expected to feature up to 100W charging and use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 inside. That should provide a decent boost to performance and efficiency over the older chip used in the N2.

There's no official word on when the device will launch yet, though rumours suggest it could be as early as later this month. We'll be keeping a very close eye out for any announcements.