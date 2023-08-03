Forget the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 – this foldable phone may kill it in one key area

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

If you're a foldable phone fan, you've been truly spoilt in recent weeks. We've seen a wide range of new devices launched, which offer improved features and designs.

Arguably the standout has been the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5. While it's definitely an incremental upgrade, the redesigned hinge offers a much more appealing look and should make it better to use, as well.

Now, a leak about another expected device suggests there could be more goodness on the way. According to Digital Chat Station, the Oppo Find N3 will pack in 100W charging. That's a big deal, and would make it one of the fastest charging foldable devices on the market.

It would significantly outnumber the Samsung, which is said to top out at 25W. It's also good news for the OnePlus Open. That device is said to closely mirror the Oppo, with the two brands owned by the same company. Interestingly, rumours suggest that will pack a 67W charging speed, so we'll need to wait and see how that plays out.

Elsewhere, though, the specs appear to be fairly similar. The Oppo is said to pack a 2k display, a 4,805mAh battery and a RAM/storage combo of 16GB and 1TB. That storage is also larger than what is rumoured for the OnePlus, though the 1TB may be the top end of the range.

The rear camera setup also sounds like it will differ slightly. The Oppo is said to use a trio of 50MP sensors, including a periscope telephoto. In comparison, the OnePlus is rumoured to have 48MP sensors for main and ultra-wide duties, and a 64MP unit for the telephoto lens.

It's a decent boost for the foldable phone community, though. Having more options is never a bad thing, and this device sounds like it's going to pack a spec sheet which is worthy of consideration.

The only potential downside is that it might not be available in Western markets. The previous generation Oppo Find N2 was only marketed in Asia, and there's been no suggestion that this device will change that. In fact, some have even claimed that Oppo will cover the Asian market, while OnePlus covers the Western market.

With both devices expected to drop in the next few weeks, we shouldn't have long to wait and find out.