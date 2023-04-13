The next iPhone SE could use an Apple-designed 5G chip

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

If you want to get into the world of iPhones, but don't want to break the bank, the iPhone SE is made for you. Offering the same software experience in a cheaper package, the phone has legions of fans and is often seen as one of the best cheap phones on the market.

Previously, we heard rumours of a redesign for the next generation of the handset. Moving away from the older design – which still utilises a home button – the new model is said to feature a silhouette more in keeping with flagships like the iPhone 14.

The chassis is rumoured to be the same as the one used on the iPhone XR, which means the end of the home button and the introduction of an all-screen display for the first time on the budget option. News circulated a few months ago that the project had been scrapped, but this has since been debunked.

Now, another rumour suggests it could still be in the works – albeit with a slightly later release date than we first thought. According to MacRumors (opens in new tab), analyst Jeff Pu has mentioned news of the model releasing in 2025.

Notably, that model is said to feature an Apple-designed 5G modem. Currently, Apple uses Qualcomm 5G chips in their devices, though their acquisition of Intel's modem business a few years ago seemed to signal an intent to change that.

The device is reported to use TSMC's 4nm fabrication process and would support sub-6Ghz bands. Whether that would make this device the test-run for that system, or if they would have already made it onto the premium handsets, is unclear. But, if Apple can revolutionise that chip in the same way they did for their A- and M-series processors, we're in for a treat.

It's still a long way off, though, so expect to hear about more rumours and design changes before then.