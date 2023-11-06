The new Rapport London Greenwich collection is the stuff of dreams

With Black Friday and the festive season fast approaching, there's no better time to start making a wish list. I won't lie, I've been making mine since August. If you disagree, then you just wait to see what we've found, especially if you like to keep on top of the best watches.

Released last month, Rapport London's Greenwich leather watch roll collection is a stylish and elegant solution to keeping your timepieces safe and organised when travelling. It showcases the classic elements of the Union Jack and is reminiscent of Greenwich itself. Each product in the collection, a single watch roll, a three watch roll and a watch box, is hand-crafted from high quality royal blue leather, giving an overall luxurious feel. The exterior of each product also features two contrasting stripes embroidered using matching grained leather to maintain its authentic design. What's more, opening each watch roll reveals a plush suede interior lining in a navy blue to complement the blue exterior. Sounds pretty marvellous, doesn't it?

Keep reading to find out where you can find the collection and how to purchase. Make sure you check out our round up of the best watch rolls - we're pretty sure the Rapport London Greenwich collection will soon be joining it.

Greenwich single watch roll

(Image credit: Rapport London)

Perfect for just the one watch, the Rapport London Greenwich Single Watch Roll is the first piece in the collection. The snap button fastening ensures your timepiece is secure when travelling and it looks as good as it feels. Grab yours for £195 from the Rapport London website.

Greenwich three watch roll

(Image credit: Rapport London)

As mentioned, the Rapport London Greenwich Three Watch Roll is inspired by the Union Jack and crafted from full-grain leather. It's lined in smooth suede and has space for three watches, also featuring a snap button fastening. It's available for £295 from the Rapport London website or Mr Porter.

Greenwich eight watch box

(Image credit: Rapport London)

Offering space for up to eight watches, Rapport London's Greenwich Watch Box is handcrafted from blue full-grain leather with red and white stripes, with a plush suede interior and cushioned rolls to keep every piece safe and secure. It's available for £625 from the Rapport London website or Mr Porter.

