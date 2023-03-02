The new Hamilton Jazzmaster Performer Chrono gives big Rolex Daytona vibes

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

In the world of watches, the Rolex Daytona is arguably one of the most recognisable models in history. Launched in 1963, the model has become something of a poster child for the Rolex brand, with an instantly recognisable trio of sub-dials.

It's also one of the hardest Rolex models to get hold of, with some prospective owners reporting wait times of almost half a decade. That inaccessibility has spawned a huge amount of lookalikes and homages. I'd wager it's probably the most often mimicked watch there is, in fact.

The new Hamilton Jazzmaster Performer Chrono is undoubtedly in that vein. There's an undeniably Daytona vibe to the model – albeit with a splash of Hamilton DNA weaved in as well. The result is familiar, but with just enough personality to differentiate it from the wealth of other clones out there.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Hamilton) (Image credit: Hamilton) (Image credit: Hamilton)

The Jazzmaster Performer Chrono features a 42mm stainless steel case, with a rose gold option which is PVD coated. It's 15.22mm thick, which is definitely not unnoticeable, but shouldn't be unmanageable for most people.

Inside, a Hamilton H-31 movement keeps things ticking away, with a 60-hour power reserve and a Nivachron balance spring to help improve resistance to magnetism. It features a 22mm lug width and comes with either a perforated leather strap or a stainless steel bracelet, both with a folding clasp. You'll get 100m of water resistance, too.

Priced at £2,120 / $2,195 / AU$3,500 for the leather strap on steel models, £2,175 / $2,245 / AU$3,265 for the steel bracelet model, and £2,250 / $2,295 / AU$3,725 for the leather strap on rose gold PVD model, these certainly aren't the cheapest automatic chronographs on the market. Hamilton is a widely recognised brand though, so should be able to command that price.

It's a great option for fans of the traditional Daytona look. Other automatic chronographs in this price bracket – like the Tissot PRX Chronograph – are styled a little more uniquely. That's fine if you like it, but the Hamilton will almost certainly have a wider appeal.