New DJI Action 2 action camera is absurdly cheap today

The DJI Action 2 is an innovative action camera based around swappable magnetic modules, and there's a stupidly cheap deal on at Amazon today as part of the Prime Day sale: Prime subscribers (or those using the free trial) can pick it up for $299, which is 45% off MSRP (opens in new tab). That's the cheapest we've seen it for anywhere, by a significant margin. If you've been thinking of getting one, now is the day to do it.

Not quite sure if it's for you? Our DJI Action 2 review has the full low-down, but the headline feature is that modular build. The combo that's on sale includes the camera unit and front touchscreen module, which adds a second, front-facing OLED screen to enable you to frame yourself in shot, as well as boosting battery life and adding three extra microphones to improve sound quality. You also get a selection of snap-on magnetic mounts, as well as a protective case. It's one of the best GoPro alternatives around, and with this deal, not far off the price of the best cheap action cameras on the market.

The Action 2 is dustproof, drop-proof and the Camera unit is waterproof to 10m. There are plenty of creative shooting options to explore, including Slow-mo (4x in 4K/120fps and 8x 1080p/240fps), hyperlapse and timelapse, and livestream (up to 1080p/30fps) recording modes. There's also social media-friendly QuickClip, which records in snappy 10, 15, or 30-second bursts.

DJI is the brand behind most of the best drones around. This is the update of 2019's DJI Osmo Action, and adopts a very different approach to that model. With the camera unit weighing in at 56g, it's also a darn sight lighter than the 153g GoPro HERO 10 (you can see how the two compare in our DJI Action 2 vs GoPro HERO 10 face-off).

