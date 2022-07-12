New DJI Action 2 action camera is absurdly cheap today

45% off this capable and cool action cam with snap-on accessories

DJI Action 2 action camera with Prime Deals flag overlaid
(Image credit: DJI / Future)
Ruth Hamilton
By
published

The DJI Action 2 is an innovative action camera based around swappable magnetic modules, and there's a stupidly cheap deal on at Amazon today as part of the Prime Day sale: Prime subscribers (or those using the free trial) can pick it up for $299, which is 45% off MSRP (opens in new tab). That's the cheapest we've seen it for anywhere, by a significant margin. If you've been thinking of getting one, now is the day to do it. 

Not quite sure if it's for you? Our DJI Action 2 review has the full low-down, but the headline feature is that modular build. The combo that's on sale includes the camera unit and front touchscreen module, which adds a second, front-facing OLED screen to enable you to frame yourself in shot, as well as boosting battery life and adding three extra microphones to improve sound quality. You also get a selection of snap-on magnetic mounts, as well as a protective case. It's one of the best GoPro alternatives around, and with this deal, not far off the price of the best cheap action cameras on the market. 

(opens in new tab)

DJI Action 2: was $538.99, now $299 at Amazon (save $239) (opens in new tab)
This nifty action cam snaps together using magnets, letting you swap in different mounts, lenses and screens on the fly. It's dust-proof and drop-proof, and boasts lots of creative shooting options (find out more in our DJI Action 2 review (opens in new tab)). This ridiculous Amazon deal is the cheapest you'll find it anywhere.  

View Deal (opens in new tab)

The Action 2 is dustproof, drop-proof and the Camera unit is waterproof to 10m. There are plenty of creative shooting options to explore, including Slow-mo (4x in 4K/120fps and 8x 1080p/240fps), hyperlapse and timelapse, and livestream (up to 1080p/30fps) recording modes. There's also social media-friendly QuickClip, which records in snappy 10, 15, or 30-second bursts.

DJI is the brand behind most of the best drones around. This is the update of 2019's DJI Osmo Action, and adopts a very different approach to that model. With the camera unit weighing in at 56g, it's also a darn sight lighter than the 153g GoPro HERO 10 (you can see how the two compare in our DJI Action 2 vs GoPro HERO 10 face-off). 

You do need to be an Amazon Prime subscriber to take advantage of these deals, but you can still access them via the free 30-day trial. If it doesn't suit you, you can cancel during that period to avoid being charged. Sign up to Prime here (opens in new tab)

TOPICS
Deals
Ruth Hamilton
Ruth Hamilton

Ruth is T3's Outdoors editor, reviewing and writing about everything from camping gear and hiking boots to mountain bikes, drones and paddle boards. To counter all that effort, she also runs the site's Wellness channel, which includes sleep, relaxation, yoga and general wellbeing. She has tested more mattresses than her small flat can handle, and has had to implement a one-in-one-out pillow policy, for fear of getting smothered in the night.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals