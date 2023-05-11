The Marvelous Mrs Maisel on Netflix? It could happen soon

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

If for some reason you can function in the 21st Century without Amazon Prime and you don’t have access to Prime Video, you might finally be able to watch some of the streaming service's biggest shows and movies on another of the best streaming services – or even traditional TV (remember that?).

First reported by Variety (opens in new tab), the 9th of May saw Amazon announce Amazon MGM Studios Distribution. In theory, this new distribution arm opens up the doors for the likes of Upload and The Marvelous Mrs Maisel to make their way to other platforms. A

mazon’s purchase of MGM in 2021 also saw it gain the rights to some of the biggest properties in the world, like James Bond and Rocky. The new distribution process will see some 4,000 movies and 17,000 TV episodes up for grabs, including the likes of Coming 2 America and The Tomorrow War – not exactly critical darlings, but featuring big-name casts and well worth a watch.

Why would Amazon do this?

It may seem like Amazon is deliberately sabotaging the success of Prime Video, and cost-cutting with these measures, but they insist that is not the case and that this distribution plan was always on the cards.

Amazon sees this strategy as a way to get more eyes on its content, even in the face of increasing competition. By selling its content to terrestrial TV, other paid streaming services and even free ad-supported services, Amazon’s best shows will receive a whole new audience.

The likes of HBO Max and Peacock have had similar deals in the UK with Sky (although all three are owned by Comcast) and that has resulted in success for what was streaming-only content – proof that similar “off-platform” deals can work.

We won’t have to wait long for further information on Amazon’s new policy with the new distribution approach expected to be well underway by the time of L.A. Screenings marketplace later this month.