The Leica Q3 just got a staggering free software upgrade

Your photos are about to look even better!

The Leica Q3 camera on a grey and pink background
(Image credit: Future / Sam Cross)
Sam Cross
By Sam Cross
published

While it may not be the most common camera brand on the market, Leica are certainly a company which deserve their plaudits. The German manufacturer can be credited with some of the most significant camera developments in history, and continue to make fantastic, hand-built cameras to this day.

The brand have just announced their latest camera – the Leica SL3. That's a mirrorless camera with a whole host of new bells and whistles.

But it's not that one which has caught my eye here. No, instead it's the Leica Q3 which has nabbed a pretty sweet free upgrade – straight from the SL3 itself!

That comes in the form of a new Leica Look which can be downloaded onto the camera. The new look – called Leica Eternal – is a beautiful setting. Users will find more contrast, more saturation and a magenta tint here, offering a gorgeously rich image with colours that burst forward.

I had the pleasure of shooting with the new Leica Eternal setting as part of the launch event for the SL3. You can check out the images below for a taste – though be aware that these were shot on the SL3, not the Q3:

Image 1 of 7
Images captured on the Leica SL3, showing off the Leica Look Eternal
(Image credit: Sam Cross)

It's certainly a welcome addition to the range. While the other coloured Leica Look profiles are nice, they really do lack the vibrancy and saturation that has become so popular recently.

Interestingly, the Look never seems to stray too far from the image in front of you. Sure, the colours do pop a little harder, but it's not unrecognisably so. This time, though, you'll get a nice layer of added depth and dimension.

In order to get the Leica Eternal setting on your Q3, you'll need to download it from the Leica FOTOS app. From there, the setting can simply be applied to anything you shoot via an option in the settings menu. 

CATEGORIES
Cameras
Sam Cross
Sam Cross
Staff Writer

Online news writer at T3.com, Sam has five years of experience in online and print journalism, with work featured in publications like Metro and Last Word on Sports. After years writing about music and football, Sam now turns his hand to bringing you news about new phones, smart home products, smart watches, laptops and TVs. Sam is a longtime fan and user of Apple products, including iPhones, MacBooks and Apple Watches.He’s also T3’s resident football expert, bringing you everything you need to know about the big games, including how to watch them. In his spare time, Sam is a keen guitarist, watch lover and (very) amateur golfer. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸