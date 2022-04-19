The Last of Us PS5 remake and 2022 release date hinted at by PlayStation animator

Sony employee says more "bangers" are on the way – and it's not just God of War

Joel and Ellie in The Last of Us
(Image credit: Sony / Naughty Dog)
Matthew Forde
By
published

The Last of Us remake could potentially release later this year, according to new comments made by a PlayStation employee.

Robert Morrison, who currently acts as the cinematic animator at PlayStation Studios Visual Arts, recently posted a number of Tweets (via Okami13_) saying that the studio has "some bangers coming out this year" and that he is not working on God of War Ragnarok. It's also a project that has been in the works for three to five years. The studio is believed to be working on a PlayStation 5 remake of The Last of Us.

Multiple reports earlier this year (via VGC) began to circulate online that Sony is currently working on a remake for The Last of Us, though nothing official has been announced at this time. These comments seem to further hint at the game's existence and a release date for 2022.

T3 has reached out to Sony for comment.

The Last of Us was originally released in June 2013 before going on to become one of the most acclaimed video games of all time and has amassed over 17 million in sales. The Last of Us Part II then subsequently launched in 2020 and again found similar success with over four million copies sold in its opening weekend alone. 

The video game is currently being adapted to a TV series by HBO Max starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey as lead characters Joel and Ellie, respectively. The series is being helmed by Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin with The Last of Us game director Neil Druckmann heavily involved. 

Most recently, a number of The Last of Us TV series images leaked from the filming, giving us our best look at the main characters yet. 

Matthew Forde
Matthew Forde

Matthew is the Staff Writer for T3, covering news and keeping up with everything games, entertainment, and all manner of tech. You can find his work across numerous sites across the web, including TechRadar, IGN, Tom's Guide, Fandom, NME, and more. In his spare time, Matthew is an avid cinema-goer, keen runner and average golfer (at best). You can follow him @MattForde64

