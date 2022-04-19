The Last of Us PS5 remake and 2022 release date hinted at by PlayStation animator

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The Last of Us remake could potentially release later this year, according to new comments made by a PlayStation employee.

Robert Morrison, who currently acts as the cinematic animator at PlayStation Studios Visual Arts, recently posted a number of Tweets (via Okami13_ ) saying that the studio has "some bangers coming out this year" and that he is not working on God of War Ragnarok . It's also a project that has been in the works for three to five years. The studio is believed to be working on a PlayStation 5 remake of The Last of Us.

Multiple reports earlier this year (via VGC ) began to circulate online that Sony is currently working on a remake for The Last of Us , though nothing official has been announced at this time. These comments seem to further hint at the game's existence and a release date for 2022.

T3 has reached out to Sony for comment.

Was a nice surprise to receive this rad gift today from PlayStation’s Creative Arts team. PlayStation has some bangers coming out this year 😎 pic.twitter.com/8oQe5IWtmIMarch 19, 2022 See more

PlayStation Studios developer says Sony has some bangers coming this year."I'm not working on God of War Ragnarok but something equally cool."The Last of Us Remake or something else? 👀 pic.twitter.com/SDy6DXNl9pApril 17, 2022 See more

The Last of Us was originally released in June 2013 before going on to become one of the most acclaimed video games of all time and has amassed over 17 million in sales. The Last of Us Part II then subsequently launched in 2020 and again found similar success with over four million copies sold in its opening weekend alone.

The video game is currently being adapted to a TV series by HBO Max starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey as lead characters Joel and Ellie, respectively. The series is being helmed by Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin with The Last of Us game director Neil Druckmann heavily involved.