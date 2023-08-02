The great outdoor gadget guide, in the latest issue of T3!

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The new issue of T3 is here, bringing you all the top tech you need for exhilarating escapades – whether they’re on land, on water or in the air.

Have grand adventures planned this month? We’ve got the perfect kit to help you prepare. Whether you’re wanting to skim above the waves on an eFoil, cruise down hills on a mountain board or take your doggo jogging, our guide to the most thrilling adventure tech will help equip you for every activity.

But there’s a lot more on offer in the latest issue. Discover what makes the Nothing Phone (2) a new design icon, kit out your laptop and tablet with these perfect accessories, find out whether the BMW, Mercedes or Audi is the mid-range electric SUV par excellence and much more.

Explore more of what you'll find in the issue just below!

The great outdoor gadget guide – prepare for your next big adventure with this thrilling tech

– prepare for your next big adventure with this thrilling tech Nothing Phone (2) tested – Nothing’s sequel proves to be even more fun than the first instalment

– Nothing’s sequel proves to be even more fun than the first instalment Complete laptop & tablet kit – we advise you on the best notebooks and slates to buy

– we advise you on the best notebooks and slates to buy Sony WF-1000XM5 rated – these brand new buds are superb sounding and feature-packed

– these brand new buds are superb sounding and feature-packed Motorola Razr 40 Ultra tested – a foldable flip phone with a huge cover display

– a foldable flip phone with a huge cover display Mid-range EV SUV group test – which electric SUV will get you from A to B in style?

– which electric SUV will get you from A to B in style? Philips Fidelio FB1 reviewed – deep bass without a separate subwoofer? You bet

– deep bass without a separate subwoofer? You bet Must-have green gear – recycled, repairable tech from tablets and trainers

– recycled, repairable tech from tablets and trainers Google Pixel Tablet rated – a great movie-watching slate that transforms into a home hub

