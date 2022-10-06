The Google Pixel 7 Pro in Hazel looks even better than expected

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The official Google Pixel launch event is scheduled to take place later today, and the flow of rumours and leaks has seemed never-ending. The event will unveil the Google Pixel 7 phones as well as the Google Pixel Watch, and you can keep up with all the latest news in T3's Google Pixel event live blog.

In the last few weeks, we've seen the Google Pixel 7 Pro specs leak countless times, with each iteration bringing new information to the fore. Now, for the first time, footage of the Hazel colourway has been released online.

Twitter user dobby the tech elf (opens in new tab) posted a six-second video of the Google Pixel 7 Pro in Hazel, with the caption "Pixel 7 pro you say?"

First thoughts? It's definitely different to the renders. The green-grey of the case is markedly lighter at certain angles, while the metallic band for the camera notch and the edging is a much richer copper colour than the images suggest.

It's a really classy looking unit – these colour options could so easily come across trashy in the wrong hues, but Google has done a great job of keeping it elegant here.

That's good news for admirers of the Google Pixel Watch, too. Recently, a fourth Google Pixel Watch colour was rumoured to be the Hazel and rose-gold duo seen here. It's since been shown in Google's marketing videos for the Watch.

Google Pixel 7 Pro: what do we know?

From the leaks we've seen, the Pixel 7 pro will look to refine the Google Pixel 6 Pro, rather than reinvent it. The headline new feature is the Tensor G2 chipset, which looks to give a boost of around 10% over the previous generation Tensor G1.

The camera looks set to get a boost too, with the telephoto lens getting 5x zoom. There's mention of "Movie Motion Blur" and "Macro Focus", which suggests some software wizardry on the inside.

All of that is rumoured to sit behind a 6.7-inch, LTPO QHD+ 120Hz display, and is available with top specs of 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

Can't wait for the Google Pixel 7 Pro?