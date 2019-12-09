The Garmin Marq 30th Anniversary Signature Set is for serious (smart)watch collectors only

To celebrate its 30th birthday, Garmin has decided to go big: the company released a limited edition box set of its top-tier smartwatch, the Garmin Marq, for a friendly price of £8,999. With only 100 in existence, the collection of five luxury tool watches come in a custom-built case for the delight of the lucky few who will be able to get hold of them.

Funnily enough, by buying all of them in the special handcrafted solid walnut gift box, you actually save £750 compared to buying all the included watches individually. Granted, you won't buy this assemblage of smartwatches for the savings. As a very limited edition, they will be a treasured possession of watch collectors all around the world.

Apart from the Commander model, the whole range of Garmin Marq watches are present in the limited edition box (Image credit: Garmin)

The Garmin Marq 30th Anniversary Signature Set

The Marq series combines the robust design we saw in the Gamin Fenix 6 with cutting edge materials and technology. These smartwatches sport a titanium case, which is lightweight, yet strong enough for high performance activities, and includes a sapphire crystal lens for lasting durability.

The watches also feature an always-on, sunlight-readable display with GPS and premium smartwatch functionality, including built-in music storage, Garmin Pay, smart notifications, daily activity tracking, as well as wrist-based heart rate and a wrist-based pulse ox sensor.

The Marq Aviator

With an aviation inspired “swept wing” aesthetic and a classic monochromatic scheme, the Marq Aviator's GMT bezel gives pilots quick access to two other time zones in addition to the current time, as well as the airport code on the watch face. The MARQ Aviator includes aviation maps and advanced safety features such as Nexrad Weather Radar, airport information and Garmin cockpit integration.

The Marq Driver

Pre-loaded with over 250 famous race tracks around the world, MARQ Driver is built for the racing enthusiast. The Track Timer lets the user time cars at the race track and calculate their average speed. Treated with a carbon grey DLC (Diamond Like Carbon) coating, this watch can not only withstand daily wear and tear but also the high vibration environment of racing.

Each Marq Signature Set is presented in a handcrafted solid walnut gift box (Image credit: Garmin)

The Marq Captain

The Marq Captain features a regatta timer bezel, coastal charts, tack assist and a port conditions watch face to keep mariners up to speed on the conditions of their port of choice. The watch face shows current wind speed, temperature and tide information, letting the mariner decide if conditions are right for a day on the water.

The Marq Adventurer

The Marq Adventurer features TopoActive Europe mapping, a built-in altimeter, barometer and compass, plus ClimbPro, which provides real-time information on current and upcoming climbs such as gradient, distance and elevation gain. MARQ Adventurer is also compatible with the inReach Mini satellite communicator.

The Marq Athlete

The Marq Athlete includes a V02 max and recovery time scale right on the bezel, so a snapshot of an athlete’s performance is always visible with a glance at the wrist. Additionally, MARQ Athlete includes advanced running dynamics to further track workout stats, measure progress and fine-tune form.