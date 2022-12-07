The Garmin 67W dash cam is on sale cheap at Amazon now!

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Dash cameras are a must nowadays thanks to crazy drivers, and thankfully many are on sale off and on throughout the year. If you don't have one of these potentially money-saving devices just yet, Garmin's 67W dash cam setup (one of the best dash cameras available) is on sale for 15-percent off at Amazon.

Garmin Dash Cam 67W: was £199.99, now £169 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

On sale for £169, this nifty little dash cam setup provides full 1440p HD recordings with a 180-degree field of view for maximum coverage. Along with some added perks like voice control, automatic incident detection and more, the Garmin 67W offers a great and inexpensive solution for those in need of a dash cam.

In T3's five-star Garmin Dash Cam 67W review, we said, 'the 67W still manages to make a compelling argument for itself, thanks to its 1440p resolution, GPS, compact design and 180-degree wide-angle lens.

We’re also big fans of the compact design and effortlessly simple windscreen mount, the app works well, and the new cloud storage system is convenient for those who want to connect their dash cam to Wi-Fi and the cloud.'

Check out the deal below:

An excellent dash camera for those looking to save on a premium dash cam, the Garmin 67W features 1440p recording along with incident detection, voice controls and automatic collision recording. A, insurance saver when those careless drivers decide to clip or cut you off.

