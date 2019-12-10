The Fitbit Charge 3 on Amazon is now CHEAPER for Christmas than it was for Black Friday

We understand. You couldn't be bothered to file through thousands of deals on Black Friday and now you are in a situation, Christmas being juts around the corner and you not finished with your gift shopping. Fear not, Amazon has you covered: they dropped the price of the excellent Fitbit Charge 3 and now it's actually cheaper than how much it was for Black Friday.

• Buy the Fitbit Charge 3 Fitness Tracker on Amazon, prices from £74.99, was £129.99/£149.99, you save up to £55 – 42%

Fitbit Charge 3 Fitness Tracker | Sale price from £74.99 | Was £129.99/£149.99 | Save up to £55 (42%) on Amazon

With a battery life of up to 7 days, the Fitbit Charge 3 can effectively keep tabs on many body metrics for elongated periods of time. Use the 24/7 heart rate feature to better track calorie burn and optimise workouts. As well as these, the Fitbit Charge 3 automatically recognises exercises like runs, swims, elliptical, sports and more and records them for you in the Fitbit app.View Deal

Should you buy the Fitbit Charge 3 fitness tracker

Using the Fitbit Charge 3, you can have a better understanding of the most complicated and sophisticated device in the world: your own body. This water resistant fitness tracker monitors heart rate 24/7, counts calorie burned, has 15+ pre-loaded exercises on it, shows you goal progress, monitors sleep and more.

It also utilises the excellent Fitbit app, where you can further scrutinise your fitness and weight loss progress using easy-to-understand charts and graphs. The Fitbit Charge 3 has a touch screen display and supports smart notifications, too.

Should you wear it in your sleep, the Fitbit Charge 3 can even help you slumber more efficiently by giving you personalised insights on your sleeping patterns and bedtime reminders.

The Fitbit app can also track female health and monitor periods, record symptoms and estimate fertility windows, giving you a broader, more holistic view of your own body.