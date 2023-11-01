The BOSS x Samsonite suitcase collection is the new way to travel in style

Luxury fashion house, Hugo Boss has just launched a new collaboration with luggage manufacturer, Samsonite. The co-created capsule collection features cabin and check-in suitcases and a trunk, and introduces a new way to travel in style.

BOSS is well known for its range of best men’s fragrances , menswear, womenswear and accessories. While the designer brand has expanded into accessories like bags, backpacks and laptop cases, it’s yet to expand into bigger travel essentials… until now.

Samsonite is a key name in the luggage and travel space, with many of its products featuring in our best suitcases and best carry-on luggage guides. With practicality, luxury and style in mind, BOSS and Samsonite have teamed up for the BOSS | Samsonite collection to create premium quality and innovative travel bags with a timeless design and distinctive twist.

The BOSS | Samsonite collection is designed for fashion-forward travellers and adventurers. The collaboration includes a cabin suitcase (the Spinner 4 wheels 55cm), two check-in suitcases (the Spinner 4 wheels 69cm and the Spinner 4 wheels 76cm) and a trunk (the Spinner 4 wheels 80cm). Regardless of your destination or duration of travel, the BOSS | Samsonite has something for everyone.

Made of high quality aluminium, all four pieces from the BOSS | Samsonite collaboration have a sleek black exterior that’s decorated with the BOSS signature tone-on-tone monogram. The process is done via anodisation to embed the logo into the aluminium shell to ensure durability and a unique finish.

Something I’ve often found when it comes to designer travel bags is that the inside and storage space is fairly lackluster. Style over substance springs to mind, but not with the BOSS | Samsonite collection. The interior of the suitcases have spacious compartments, adjustable packing straps and zips that undo to reveal (you guessed it) even more expandable packing space. For more luxury, the interiors are finished with soft textured lining with BOSS branding and camel colour.

Other notable features of the BOSS | Samsonite suitcases include high performance wheels, a secure TSA lock and leather carry handles that are co-branded with both BOSS and Samsonite wording. For BOSS fans, the BOSS | Samsonite collection perfectly complements the new Fall/Winter 2023 collection and you can even personalise the suitcases with your initials… because why wouldn’t you?!

With only four items up for grabs, it’s fair to say that the BOSS | Samsonite collaboration is pretty exclusive. Case in point, the suitcases and trunk were only launched last week, and they’ve all already sold out! But don’t be disheartened as the Samsonite website says “you will soon have another chance to buy with more stock expected shortly” and the brands are releasing their limited number of pieces over multiple drops.

But what will they cost you? As expected, the BOSS | Samsonite definitely aren’t cheap, with the smallest size starting at £800 and the larger trunk up for grabs for £1,000. Is this a bit too expensive for a suitcase? For me, I’d say yes but for frequent travellers, the BOSS | Samsonite could be a good investment, particularly as they’re designed with longevity.