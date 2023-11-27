The best sleep headphones are the cheapest they’ve ever been for Cyber Monday

Do you struggle to get to sleep at night? Then you could benefit from a pair of the best sleep headphones . Lucky for you, the best Cyber Monday deals are live and the latest Philips x Kokoon sleep headphones are now 40% off for a limited time.

View the Philips x Kokoon sleep headphones deal

Originally priced at £284.99, the Philips x Kokoon sleep headphones are now just £171 in the Kokoon Cyber Monday sale. These sleep headphones were recently released in September 2023 and they’re already discounted so this Cyber Monday deal is definitely worth snatching up if you, your partner or a family member have difficulty sleeping at night.

The Philips x Kokoon sleep headphones have the world’s thinnest earbuds that fit comfortably and discreetly in your ear for maximum comfort. I’ve tried the Philips x Kokoon sleep headphones and as a side sleeper, I found them incredibly comfortable and could barely feel them during the night!

To view the Philips x Kokoon sleep headphones deal, click the link above or keep reading for what you get in this Cyber Monday deal.

Philips x Kokoon Sleep Headphones: was £284.99 , now £171 at Kokoon

Get 40% off the Philips x Kokoon sleep headphones in the Cyber Monday sales. For a better night’s sleep, the Philips x Kokoon sleep headphones fit snugly in the ear and play soothing music and noises to help you drift off quickly and easily. Comes with five different headphone tips and a travel case.

For those who struggle with insomnia or need background noise to help them drift off, the Philips x Kokoon sleep headphones are the best choice to solve these problems. With the Kokoon app, you get access to sleep sounds and white noise to help you relax, and the audio fade-out feature uses sensors to detect if you’ve fallen asleep and will fade out automatically. See the Philips x Kokoon sleep headphones review for more details.

To use the Philips x Kokoon sleep headphones properly, you’ll need to download the Kokoon app. Normally, the Kokoon Premium subscription will cost you £35 a year but in this Cyber Monday deal, you get 12 months of Kokoon Premium App access for free!

The Kokoon App membership will be completely free for an entire year on activation and you can cancel it at any time. When your yearly subscription is up, the app subscription will auto-renew at £35 a year. The app is available on both iOS and Android devices and is the best way to use the Philips x Kokoon sleep headphones to their full potential.