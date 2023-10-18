Philips x Kokoon Sleep Headphones review: comfortable, relaxing and sends you to sleep in minutes

In T3’s Philips x Kokoon Sleep Headphones review, I tried out these sleep-focused headphones to see if they truly offer an “innovative sleep experience.” After a few months of testing, the Philips x Kokoon Sleep Headphones are the first thing I turn to if I can’t get to sleep or if I’m having a restless night.

Announced earlier this year , the new Sleep Headphones are the latest collaboration from Philips and Kokoon. Packed full of features to help you fall asleep more easily, the Philips x Kokoon Sleep Headphones have pretty big shoes to fill, as the Kokoon Relax sleep headphones already holds the top spot in our best sleep headphones .

So, how do the Philips x Kokoon Sleep Headphones measure up to its predecessors? Are the new world’s thinnest earbuds actually comfortable? And do they really help you fall asleep? I put them to the test in my Philips x Kokoon Sleep Headphones review.

Philips x Kokoon sleep headphones review: Unboxing and set-up

The Philips x Kokoon Sleep Headphones arrived compactly and inside a petite, slim travel case. Alongside the headphones, the box came with multiple ear tips in different sizes to better suit the shape and size of your ears. Once I’d received the Philips x Kokoon Sleep Headphones, I charged them up with the USB-C charging port and connected them to my phone and the Kokoon app via Bluetooth.

Connecting the Philips x Kokoon Sleep Headphones to my phone and app was a fairly easy process, although I felt that the instructions could have been a little clearer. When signing up to the app, you need to enter your contact information, create a MyKokoon account and sign up to the Kokoon Premium subscription. I got to try the app for free for three months before the annual subscription cost starts.

Philips x Kokoon sleep headphones review: Design and features

The Philips x Kokoon Sleep Headphones feature the world’s thinnest earbuds that have been refined and designed through thousands of nights of testing. The earbuds that are four times thinner than average are made from extra soft silicone and fit snugly and comfortably in the ear. As the headphones come with additional ear tips, you can easily change the buds to suit your ears better.

To wear the Philips x Kokoon Sleep Headphones, the wires loop around the ear and the main control bar sits at the back of your head. Suited to all sleep positions, the Philips x Kokoon Sleep Headphones are comfortable to wear and are super lightweight. The oblong shaped bar has a ‘+’ and ‘-’ volume control buttons, an on/off button and a voice call microphone, and can be used as a standard pair of in-ear headphones.

For audio, the Philips x Kokoon Sleep Headphones uses balanced armature type drivers to deliver a selection of specialist music, playlists, soundscapes, meditations and binaural beats via the Kokoon app. The headphones don’t have active noise cancellation, so you can still hear a little bit of background noise while using the Philips x Kokoon Sleep Headphones.

In addition to its audio, the Philips x Kokoon Sleep Headphones have monitoring and tracking capabilities so you can understand your sleep. The biosensors monitor your sleep and make small adjustments to your routine to help you sleep better. Once the sensors detect that you’ve fallen asleep, the audio will automatically fade out and introduce white noise to help mask any external noise like snoring or traffic. With the audio and tracking, the Philips x Kokoon Sleep Headphones will show you your sleep statistics when you wake up, including the different stages of sleep and how long you were asleep for.

(Image credit: Beth Girdler-Maslen / T3) (Image credit: Beth Girdler-Maslen / T3)

Philips x Kokoon sleep headphones review: App

When setting up the Kokoon app, I had a few issues. After downloading the app, I had to immediately sign up for Kokoon Premium which I got for free for three months before the annual subscription kicks in. I found during sign up that the app didn’t always scroll down properly so I couldn’t see what I was typing. It’s a minor issue, but worth mentioning.

Once I’d signed up, I put together my account and started to customise my settings. I found these easy to change and customise, like my bedtime and wake-up time. When deciding what sound to listen to, I liked how easy it was to switch from sound to sound by just swiping to the side. The accompanying images were also nice to look at, and explained what type of noise you were listening to.

The one major problem I had with the Kokoon app was its responsiveness. I found it incredibly slow to respond and found myself tapping the same thing multiple times without it doing what I needed it to do. Since signing up, the responsiveness has gotten better but it’s still a little slow and could be more user-friendly overall.

(Image credit: Beth Girdler-Maslen / T3)

Philips x Kokoon sleep headphones review: Performance

As a side sleeper, I was initially worried that the Philips x Kokoon Sleep Headphones would be uncomfortable to sleep in. But the super thin earbuds slotted into my ears super comfortably and I barely noticed them when I put my head to the pillow. The main control bar that sits behind the head doesn’t press or feel uncomfortable, and the wires that loop round the ear don’t add any pressure or pain, either.

My first test of the Philips x Kokoon Sleep Headphones had a bit of trial and error. I ended up taking them off during the night and putting them away and expected them to disconnect from the app by being out of use. This wasn’t the case, and I found that the battery had drained surprisingly quickly, even though I wasn’t using them.

After getting the app to work for me, I loved the different audio and music and enjoyed flipping through to find the one I wanted to listen to. For me, I really enjoyed the rain and ocean noises, and my fiance liked the springtime bird noises. As the Philips x Kokoon Sleep Headphones don’t have noise cancellation, I could still hear a little bit of background noise, but this didn’t really bother me. For people who like to block out external noise, you might not enjoy this aspect of the Philips x Kokoon Sleep Headphones but I didn’t mind this at all, especially when I was sleeping alone and wanted to be aware of my surroundings.

(Image credit: Beth Girdler-Maslen / T3)

Philips x Kokoon sleep headphones review: Price

The Philips x Kokoon Sleep Headphones are £249.99 and available to pre-order from Kokoon and Philips , with shipping dates expected during October 2023. For the Kokoon Premium subscription, you get a free trial before paying a 12 month subscription for £35.

(Image credit: Beth Girdler-Maslen / T3)

Philips x Kokoon sleep headphones review: Verdict

Overall, I was pleasantly surprised by the Philips x Kokoon Sleep Headphones. The earbuds were comfortable, thin and blended into the background, which I really appreciated as a side and back sleeper. The sounds on the app sent me to sleep quickly and helped me wind down before bed, and I enjoyed the many options available… although I wish the app was better and more responsive.

The battery life could be better and if you like noise cancellation, the Philips x Kokoon Sleep Headphones lack that. But they’re a brilliant pair of sleep headphones which will appeal to many. With its travel case, the Philips x Kokoon Sleep Headphones are also easy to take with you anywhere, so you can sleep soundly wherever you are.

(Image credit: Beth Girdler-Maslen / T3)

Philips x Kokoon sleep headphones review: Alternatives to consider

If you’re an in-ear fan and like the Kokoon brand, the Kokoon Nightbuds are a great alternative to the Philips x Kokoon Sleep Headphones. The design is almost identical and has impressive noise cancellation, as well as multiple sounds and playlists to choose from.

If you like noise cancellation, the Quieton 3 Sleep Earbuds mute low frequency noises perfectly but you’ll still be able to hear your alarm in the mornings. The Quieton 3 and Philips x Kokoon Sleep Headphones have a similar price, but if you don’t want wires around your head, the Quieton 3 look similar to the best wireless earbuds .