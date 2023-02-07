Philips Kokoon sleep headphones are a dream come true

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Philips’ new headphones are designed specifically for sleep. Created in partnership with the sleep scientists at Kokoon, who produce some of the best sleep headphones , the N7808 are packed full of features to ensure you drift off to sleep more easily and then stay undisturbed through the night.

One of the most important factors for wearing headphones to fall asleep is comfort. You don’t want to wear something that digs in when you turn over or falls out easily. The N7808 are extremely low profile, at just 6mm thick, which has been achieved by moving the electronic components to a separate enclosure that sits behind the head.

In fact, the N7808 look much like Kokoon’s existing Nightbuds and allow you to use the Kokoon app to monitor your sleep history, sleeping heart rate and access its library of sleep sounds to help you drift off. As you fall asleep the audio slowly fades out, using sensors in the earbuds to detect when you are sleeping.

In addition to the Kokoon sleep sounds you can stream music to the headphones from all the usual sources on your phone, including Apple Music and Spotify, as well as services like Calm and Headspace. In addition to noise isolation from the earbuds themselves, the N7808 feature an intelligent noise masking feature that introduces white noise to help you stay asleep.

(Image credit: TP Vision)

Philips has also updated its Fidelio range, its premium audio offerings, and its Go Sports range. The new Fidelio models include the Fidelio L4 over-ear headphones which use Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity with LC3 and LDAC codecs, plus a wired 3.5mm or USB-C connection for Hi-Res audio playback. The adaptive ANC and voice pickup have been improved and the battery life increased to 40 hours of playback – or 40 hours with ANC activated.

The Philips Fidelio T2 earbuds are 20% smaller than the previous Fedelio T1 model, with a smaller charging case too. These also feature Bluetooth 5.3 as well as Google Fast Pair for easy connection. Battery life is slightly reduced, offering 10 hours of playback (9 with ANC) and a further 30 hours (27 with ANC) from the case. If the T1 is anything to go on, these should be some of the best true wireless earbuds on the market.

There were also new Philips OLED and Ambilight TVs announced.