The best SAD lamp is 30% off ahead of UK Black Friday sales

The best Black Friday deals are coming up at the end of November, but select retailers are already lowering their prices early to help shoppers save extra money on their purchases. If you're on the hunt for a SAD lamp to combat symptoms associated with seasonal affective disorder, I've just found a brilliant deal on the Lumie Vitamin L.

The Lumie Vitamin L (one of the best SAD lamps on the market today)

This slim light box offers premium and effective light therapy and is a must if you experience SAD throughout the colder darker months of the year.

SAD or seasonal affective disorder is a form of depression with a seasonal pattern, where symptoms begin in autumn, peak in winter and ease in spring. There are many signs you might be suffering from SAD like being unable to focus, feeling low and losing pleasure in activities, and a recommended way to combat these feelings is by using a light therapy device, like the Lumie Vitamin L.

The Lumie Vitamin L is a medically certified light therapy solution with a large panel that’s designed to improve your mood, concentration and energy levels. Measuring 20 x 28cm, the Lumie Vitamin L can be used horizontally or vertically, and is easy to take with you anywhere for SAD light therapy on the go. See our Lumie Vitamin L review for more details.

Lumie Vitamin L

This slim light box produces 10,000 lux at 20cm to combat SAD symptoms and the winter blues. It has a cool white LED and rippled diffuser to deliver softer light that's more calmer, comfortable and a nicer experience overall.

Another brilliant early Black Friday deal from Lumie is the Lumie Halo. Rated the best premium SAD lamp in our 5-star Lumie Halo review, this light therapy device uses warm-white LEDs that you can adjust to suit your brightness and colour temperature needs.

Lumie Halo

This versatile and lightweight SAD lamp simulates sunlight to improve your mood and energy, and helps regulate your sleep/wake cycle. It can be easily adjusted and has an evening mode that emits reduced blue-light so it won't affect your sleep quality or quantity.