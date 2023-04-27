The best OLED TV of 2023 just got a great price cut

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

I've been lucky enough to review some of the best OLED TVs in 2023 – and of the lot it's the LG G3 OLED that's impressed me the most so far. It's a really impressive traditional OLED telly that will even challenge the Samsung S95C QD-OLED competition.

And I've got some particularly great news if you're looking to buy LG's champion OLED TV this year: the Korean giant is offering a tidy price cut already, with a cashback offer that could net you up to £500 off the original asking price.

(opens in new tab) LG G3 OLED 65-inch: was £3,499 , now £3,199 at LG.com (opens in new tab)

This discount lasts from 26 April through to 23 May 2023, so don't miss your chance to snap up LG's best-of-best OLED TV for 2023 and get your £300 cashback.

That's a good job, too, as one of my main criticisms of the LG G3 OLED in my review was that it's rather pricey – especially when you consider the year-older, but also excellent (albeit less bright), LG G2 OLED, is that much cheaper already.

There's even more money off the 77-inch G3 OLED (opens in new tab), with £500 cashback taking that model from £4,999 to £4,499. Or if those two sets size options are simply too big for your needs then the 55-inch G3 OLED is cut from £2,599 to £2,399 (opens in new tab).

I genuinely think the LG G3 OLED is one of the best TVs in 2023, so if you're looking for a wall-mount option to grace your living room this year then this timely offer is well worth considering. It's in place until 23 May – and I'd suggest checking out LG's full cashback page (opens in new tab), as there are other discounts on fridge-freezers, monitors and more great products too.