The best iPhone and iPad accessories this Amazon Prime Day

Ask any bargain hunter and they'll tell you that sales on Apple Hardware are tricky ( but not impossible) to find, but what we are definitely seeing is a host of brilliant deals on first and third-party accessories for Apple products.
If you want to show your iPhone or iPad some love this Prime Day, these are our top picks for Apple add-ons at the best prices. There are countless less reputable brands out there offering accessories but these deals only come from trusted names and Apple themselves.
Apple Pencil (2nd gen):
was £139 now £99 at Amazon
This stylish transforms the way you use your iPad, offering improved precision and note-taking accuracy. Attaching magnetically to the iPad Pro, it also features wireless charging and weighs just 21 grams.
Apple Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro (11-inch): was £319 now £259 at Amazon
If you want to use your iPad Pro as a laptop replacement, this is the accessory to get. Attaching magnetically to your tablet, Apple promises this keyboard offers the best-ever typing experience on a tablet.
Bellroy Phone Case for iPhone 14 Pro Max: was £69 now £39 at Amazon
Offering protection and fashion, this case isn't MagSafe but it sure is beautiful. It features a magnetic lock to keep everything attached, a stand and four card slots, meaning you might never need to take your wallet anywhere again. Available in a host of gorgeous colours.
Anker 621 Magnetic Battery (MagGo): was £44.99 now £29.99 at Amazon
Apple may offer an official battery pack but Anker is a trusted brand and this 5000mAH wireless portable charger is less than half the price. Works with iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, as well as the iPhone 13 range.
Belkin Magnetic Wireless Charger Stand:
was £44.99 now £29.95 at Amazon
Make charging your iPhone (or other Magsafe device) wirelessly easy with this Belkin stand. Perfect if you want to use your phone while it charges. This deal comes with a 20w power supply