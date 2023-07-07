The best electric toothbrush is 55% off in this early Prime Day deal

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The Amazon Prime Day sale 2023 is taking place on 11th-12th July and I’m getting excited for a full two days of exclusive deals for Prime members. Judging from this year’s early Prime Day deals , there will be lots of price drops on beauty products, including hair dryers, straighteners, IPL hair removal devices, electric toothbrushes and much more.

Electric toothbrushes get the biggest price cuts during the big sales seasons. Oftentimes, you’ll see the most popular models will get over £400 slashed off their price. Case in point, I’ve just found the best deal on the best electric toothbrush : the Philips Sonicare DiamondClean 9000. Right now, shoppers can get 55% off the Philips Sonicare DiamondClean 9000 in the early Prime Day deals.

View the Philips Sonicare DiamondClean 9000 deal

Shop all early Prime Day deals

Originally priced at £299.99, the Philips Sonicare DiamondClean 9000 is now £134.99, saving shoppers £165 on this premium electric toothbrush. This deal is on the special edition of the Philips Sonicare DiamondClean 9000 in pink, but if you’d prefer a different colour, you can also find a similar deal on the black and white versions .

Rated in our best electric toothbrush guide, the Philips Sonicare DiamondClean 9000 offers a professional, customisable and whitening clean. It has 4 different brush modes (Clean, Deep Clean+, Gum Health and White+) to choose from which are designed to clean your teeth, freshen breath and protect your gums.

Having tested out Philips Sonicare DiamondClean toothbrushes, I can confidently say that this electric toothbrush is one of the best you can buy. In particular, the Sonicare app gives you complete control over your dental hygiene and gives you updates, progress stats and advice on how to get the best results. To find out all the details, see our full Philips Sonicare DiamondClean 9000 review .

To view the Philips Sonicare DiamondClean 9000 deal, click the link above and make sure to check out the best Prime Day Beauty deals for more.