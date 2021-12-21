The ASOS Christmas sale is live with 70% off last minute fashion and beauty gifts

The ASOS Christmas sale is now live, with up to 70% off store wide for both men and women. This pre-Christmas sale from ASOS features the latest trends on clothing, accessories, shoes, makeup, haircare and beauty products.

ASOS helps their customers save hundreds of pounds across their collections, from big name brands like adidas, BaByliss, Nike, UGG and ASOS own brands like Design, Plus Size and Maternity. This sale is the perfect opportunity to get all your last minute Christmas presents sorted, and lucky for you, you have until the 23rd December to order from ASOS to get your delivery in time for Christmas.

But that’s not all! Customers can also save an extra 15% off when they use the code SALETIME on top of the 70% off Christmas sale. This discount code can be used multiple times per customer up to a maximum spend of £500.

To shop the ASOS Christmas sale, click the links above to browse the men’s and women’s sales. Below are our top deals in the ASOS Christmas sale that will make the perfect last minute gifts or stocking fillers for him, her, friends and family.

The best deals in the ASOS Christmas sale

DesignB London 2 pack Face Coverings: was £14, now £4.90 at ASOS DesignB London 2 pack Face Coverings: was £14, now £4.90 at ASOS

Stay safe this Christmas with a new set of face masks from DesignB London. Unfortunately, this pandemic doesn’t look like it’s going anywhere anytime soon so keep yourself and others protected with this face covering set. This pack of two has both plain and floral designs and adjustable toggles and straps. There are hundreds of face masks available at ASOS, so you can pick your favourite style, colour and design.

BaBylissMEN 5 in 1 Mini Hair Trimmer: was £25, now £16.75 at ASOS BaBylissMEN 5 in 1 Mini Hair Trimmer: was £25, now £16.75 at ASOS

A great last minute gift or stocking filler for men is the BaBylissMEN 5 in 1 Mini Hair Trimmer. The blue edition of this grooming kit contains the 5-in-1 trimmer which you can use on your beard, moustache, nose, ears and eyebrows. It features two washable cutting heads, cleaning brush, scissors, clippers and travel pouch, plus batteries are included so he can start using it straight away.

Adidas Originals adicolor Trefoil 3 pack Black Socks: was £15, now £12 at ASOS Adidas Originals adicolor Trefoil 3 pack Black Socks: was £15, now £12 at ASOS

Socks are popular stocking fillers and while we all laugh at socks being given as gifts, they’re very handy and set you up for the new year. The Adidas Originals adicolor 3 pack of socks come in a classic black colour with ribbed cuffs and signature branding.

ASOS DESIGN Pack of 9 Earrings: was £10, now £6 at ASOS ASOS DESIGN Pack of 9 Earrings: was £10, now £6 at ASOS

Earring multipacks are amazing last minute gifts, especially for people who want to stock up on different styles for their jewellery collection. This pack of 9 gold tone earrings feature studs, hoops and cuffs design. They come in different sizes, widths and designs, including gemstones, twists and patterns.

Nike Running Element Dri-FIT Half Zip Top: was £49.95, now £37.45 at ASOS Nike Running Element Dri-FIT Half Zip Top: was £49.95, now £37.45 at ASOS

Activewear is a great last minute gift idea, especially for gym and fitness lovers. The Nike Running Element Dri-FIT half zip top is available in a delicate purple colour and has a high neck, thumbhole cuffs and side pockets. It’s a great everyday top to wear for workouts, throw over clothes and put on for a run. The Nike Running Element zip top is perfect for the colder temperatures and it has reflective details for visibility in dark and low lights.

Revolution Skincare Beauty Sleep Pamper Collection: was £26, now £19.50 at ASOS Revolution Skincare Beauty Sleep Pamper Collection: was £26, now £19.50 at ASOS

Gift sets are the best last minute gifts or stocking fillers, and if you’re buying for someone who loves pampering themselves, go for the Revolution Skincare Beauty Sleep Pamper Collection. This gift set contains a sleep mask, candle, sleep mist spray, night cream and night peel, ideal for an evening pamper session after a long day.

UGG Fluff Yeah Tie Dye Slide Slippers: was £100, now £70 at ASOS UGG Fluff Yeah Tie Dye Slide Slippers: was £100, now £70 at ASOS

Who doesn’t love a good pair of slippers? UGG is one of the most iconic footwear companies and their slippers and sliders collections have become must-haves. The UGG Fluff Yeah Tie Dye Slide Slippers are open toe and have an elasticated sling back strap, keeping the slippers securely on the feet. The fluff detail has a fun tie dye design in green, purple and blue colours.