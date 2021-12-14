The best stocking filler deals to help you get ready for Christmas

Christmas is just around the corner! If you’re behind on your Christmas gift buying, we have you covered with the best stocking filler ideas for the whole family.

Chocolate, sweets and the occasional tangerine are stocking regulars but as the years have gone on, more and more people are filling their stockings with gag gifts, trinkets, bath essentials and gadgets.

If you want to spice up your stockings this year, you’re in luck. We’ve searched far and wide to find the best deals on stocking fillers from Amazon, Very, John Lewis and Menkind. These brands have popular deals on a range of products, including card games, socks, purses and more.

Whether you’re buying for him, her or the kids, below are our top 10 stocking filler ideas that you can get at amazing discounted prices, ready for the big day.

The best stocking filler deals to shop now

Yankee Candle Sleep Diffuser Starter Kit: was £39.99, now £23.99 at Amazon Yankee Candle Sleep Diffuser Starter Kit: was £39.99, now £23.99 at Amazon

Starting off strong with the Yankee Candle Sleep Diffuser from Amazon. This Sleep Diffuser comes with 3 fragrance refills so you can easily customise the diffuser, change the fragrance intensity and have 30 nights of relaxing fragrance. It comes with a timer and automatically shuts off to save energy. If someone in your life finds it hard to sleep, pop this diffuser in their stocking to help them start off the new year with a great night's sleep.

Jlab Audio Go Air True Wireless Bluetooth In-Ear Headphones: was £29.99, now £19.99 at John Lewis Jlab Audio Go Air True Wireless Bluetooth In-Ear Headphones: was £29.99, now £19.99 at John Lewis

Headphones are always popular Christmas gifts and the Jlab Audio Go Air In-Ear headphones will fit perfectly in any stocking. These headphones have great sound and freedom with wireless listening and come with a compact charging case. Easily listen to music and call people with the built-in mic. John Lewis has great deals on wired and wireless headphones that make the best stocking fillers, so check those out in their sale department.

Santa Banter Game: was £10, now £7.97 at Menkind Santa Banter Game: was £10, now £7.97 at Menkind

It’s all about the games at Christmas! If you’re looking for new, fun and unconventional card or board games this year, Menkind has a top range of games to explore. The Santa Banter card game is a Christmas themed rhyming game, reminiscent of the popular Obama Llama game. With over 100 cards with 3 rhymes per card, this game has hours of playing and lots of festive fun.

Personalised Mini Retro Sweet Jar: was £11.99, now £9.83 at Very Personalised Mini Retro Sweet Jar: was £11.99, now £9.83 at Very

You can have a stocking without a few sweets! The Personalised Mini Retro Sweet Jar from Very is full of different old school retro sweets, including cola bottles, candy sticks, lollies, fizzers, refreshers and popping candy. To make this gift more personal and meaningful, the jar can be personalised so you can put the receiver's name on the front.

Burt’s Bees Seasonal Lip Balm Holiday Pack: was £11.99, now £8.99 at Amazon Burt’s Bees Seasonal Lip Balm Holiday Pack: was £11.99, now £8.99 at Amazon

The Burt’s Bees Seasonal Lip Balm Holiday Pack is a limited edition Christmas lip care set. It’s always handy to stock up on essentials over Christmas, ready for the new year and these lip balms are the perfect stocking addition. The lip balm scents are peppermint, salted caramel, mint cocoa and vanilla bean and are super moisturising and hydrating, enriched with 100% natural origin formula.

BaByliss For Men Power Glide Pro Clipper Set: was £24.99, now £19.99 at Very BaByliss For Men Power Glide Pro Clipper Set: was £24.99, now £19.99 at Very

Hair, body and bath sets are great Christmas gifts but it’s always a fun idea to pop these in people’s stockings. The BaByliss For Men Power Glide Pro Clipper Set features the main clipper, separate neck and sideburn trimmer, clips and 10 combs so you can tidy up short or long beards and hair. This set also comes with a cleaning brush and storage case which dresses it up nicely for Christmas.

Leather Alphabet Coin Purse: was £25, now £20 at John Lewis Leather Alphabet Coin Purse: was £25, now £20 at John Lewis

A fun stocking filler gift is the Leather Alphabet Coin Purse from John Lewis & Partners. This purse has three card slots and a pouch for cash and coins. Made of the finest leather, you can personalise this gift by picking their initial and choosing their favourite colours. It’ll look great in a stocking or if you have a big group of friends, you can get them their own as their Christmas gift.

Personalised Christmas Toblerone: was £13, now £11.70 at Menkind Personalised Christmas Toblerone: was £13, now £11.70 at Menkind

Another sweet treat (and one that T3 are a big fan of!) is the Christmas Toblerone. The perfect chocolate to snack on during Christmas, you can personalise it with a name or short message to keep your stockings more meaningful and fun.

Lynx Africa Duo Body Spray: was £8.50, now £5 at Amazon Lynx Africa Duo Body Spray: was £8.50, now £5 at Amazon

Every man or boy on Christmas will probably receive a Lynx Africa gift set so why not put it in their stocking?! This duo gift set has the Lynx Africa Bodyspray and Bodywash, plus the two-sided sponge. It smells exotic, has notes of mandarin and sandalwood, and is a great everyday scent.