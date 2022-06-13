The Apple Watch Series 7 is still under £300 at Amazon

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The Apple Watch Series 7 recently had its price dropped to below £300. That's a great price for an amazing smartwatch. The good news is that this low price is still available on Amazon today. Apple discounts are few and far between so now is a great time to take advantage of this top deal.

View the Apple Watch Series 7 deal at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Rated 5 stars by T3 in our Apple Watch Series 7 review (opens in new tab), the Apple Watch Series 7 is one of the best smartwatches (opens in new tab) on the market today. It's rated well in terms of smartphone compatibility, price, tracking, size and battery life.

Originally priced at £369, the Apple Watch Series 7 is now £298 at Amazon, saving shoppers 19-percent on this premium smartwatch model. This might not look like a huge discount but Apple deals are hard to come by especially on their latest models, so this price cut is definitely rare and unlikely to come around again for a while.

This deal is running on the Green version of the Apple Watch Series 7. If you'd prefer a different colour, the Abyss Blue model (opens in new tab) has been given an 11-percent price cut and the Product(Red) version (opens in new tab) and Midnight version (opens in new tab) an 8-percent and 10-percent drop respectively..

To shop the Apple Watch Series 7 deal at Amazon, click the link above or keep reading for all the details.

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch Series 7: was £369, now £298 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Apple Watch Series 7 is packed full of features and can track your workouts, pay for your orders and reply to texts all from your wrist. The ultra oversized screen is a huge upgrade from previous models and despite its big size, it's super comfortable to wear throughout all your activities. This price is only available on the Green/Clover colour.

Why you should buy the Apple Watch Series 7

Apple launched the Apple Watch Series 7 in September 2021, replacing its previous iteration of the Apple Watch Series 6. The screen is 20% larger by area than the Series 6 and with smaller bezels so the pixels look to meet the full size of the frame. This big screen makes it easier to use and is much brighter with its Always-on retina display.

The Apple Watch Series 7 has a huge focus on health and fitness. It can measure your heart rate and blood oxygen with its powerful sensor and tracks your daily activity. With its regular ECG tracking, the Apple Watch Series 7 can call emergency services if you’ve fallen over and will recommend users see a doctor if they detect something irregular. It also gives you reports and analytics on your workouts and you can track all kinds of exercises through the Fitness app on your iPhone.

When you connect your iPhone to the Apple Watch Series 7, you can pay for your orders, take calls and reply to texts and emails. It’s easily the best Apple smartwatch available today so if you’ve been looking to get your hands on one for a while, this deal from Amazon is worth taking advantage of.

If you're interested in a different Apple model or a different smartwatch brand all together, check out the Apple Watch SE deal and the Garmin Venu which has received a £150 price cut at John Lewis.