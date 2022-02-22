Apple Watch SE drops to the lowest price ever!

The Apple Watch SE is one of the best smartwatches available today, thanks to the smart way it connects and combines with your iPhone, and its excellent health and fitness features, including activity tracking and a fall detector that can call the emergency services if you have an accident.

It's also the cheapest Apple Watch in the current range – and now it's even cheaper, thanks to a couple of great deals we've spotted. It's now available for just £217 at Amazon, which is the cheapest it's ever been.

The Amazon link above takes you to the Silver Aluminium or Space Grey versions, in both the 40mm and 44mm options. The GPS and GPS+Cellular versions are also on sale.

In our Apple Watch SE review, we said: "The Apple Watch SE is as slick as the higher-priced Watches, and delivers all the essential features and then some."

2021 Apple Watch SE (GPS, 40mm): was £269, now £217 at Amazon

Covering all available styles and colours, Amazon is taking a solid £50 off the Series SE for a limited time. If you fancy the 40mm version in Space Grey Aluminium, you can nab one for just £217 right now!

2021 Apple Watch SE (GPS, 44mm): was £299, now £247 at Amazon

Covering all available styles and colours, Amazon is taking a solid £52 off the Series SE for a limited time. If you fancy the 44mm version in Black Aluminium, you can nab one for just £247 right now!

2021 Apple Watch SE (GPS + Cellular, 44mm): was £349, now £297 at Amazon

Covering all available styles and colours, Amazon is taking a solid £52 off the Series SE for a limited time. If you fancy the 44mm version with both GPS and Cellular in Space Grey Aluminium, you can nab one for just £297 right now!

Compared to the more expensive Apple Watch Series 7, there are some things the Apple Watch SE doesn't give you: specifically, the larger always-on screen, the ECG sensor, and the pulse oxygen sensor. But considering the huge price difference, these feel like fair trade-offs – when it comes to the core Apple Watch experience, you get the same from SE as the pricier model.