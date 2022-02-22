Apple Watch SE drops to the lowest price ever!

The more affordable Apple Watch is now even more affordable than ever before – with multiple styles available

Apple Watch SE with sign saying Lowest Price on grey background
(Image credit: Apple)
Spencer Hart
By
published

The Apple Watch SE is one of the best smartwatches available today, thanks to the smart way it connects and combines with your iPhone, and its excellent health and fitness features, including activity tracking and a fall detector that can call the emergency services if you have an accident.

It's also the cheapest Apple Watch in the current range – and now it's even cheaper, thanks to a couple of great deals we've spotted. It's now available for just £217 at Amazon, which is the cheapest it's ever been.

The Amazon link above takes you to the Silver Aluminium or Space Grey versions, in both the 40mm and 44mm options. The GPS and GPS+Cellular versions are also on sale.

In our Apple Watch SE review, we said: "The Apple Watch SE is as slick as the higher-priced Watches, and delivers all the essential features and then some."

2021 Apple Watch SE (GPS, 40mm):  was £269, now £217 at Amazon

2021 Apple Watch SE (GPS, 40mm): was £269, now £217 at Amazon
Covering all available styles and colours, Amazon is taking a solid £50 off the Series SE for a limited time. If you fancy the 40mm version in Space Grey Aluminium, you can nab one for just £217 right now!

View Deal
2021 Apple Watch SE (GPS, 40mm):  was £269, now £217 at Amazon

2021 Apple Watch SE (GPS, 40mm): was £269, now £217 at Amazon
Covering all available styles and colours, Amazon is taking a solid £50 off the Series SE for a limited time. If you fancy the 40mm version in Silver Aluminium, you can nab one for just £217 right now!

View Deal
2021 Apple Watch SE (GPS, 44mm):  was £299, now £247 at Amazon

2021 Apple Watch SE (GPS, 44mm): was £299, now £247 at Amazon
Covering all available styles and colours, Amazon is taking a solid £52 off the Series SE for a limited time. If you fancy the 44mm version in Black Aluminium, you can nab one for just £247 right now!

View Deal
2021 Apple Watch SE (GPS, 44mm):  was £299, now £247 at Amazon

2021 Apple Watch SE (GPS, 44mm): was £299, now £247 at Amazon
Covering all available styles and colours, Amazon is taking a solid £52 off the Series SE for a limited time. If you fancy the 44mm version in Space Grey Aluminium, you can nab one for just £247 right now!

View Deal
2021 Apple Watch SE (GPS + Cellular, 44mm):  was £349, now £297 at Amazon

2021 Apple Watch SE (GPS + Cellular, 44mm): was £349, now £297 at Amazon
Covering all available styles and colours, Amazon is taking a solid £52 off the Series SE for a limited time. If you fancy the 44mm version with both GPS and Cellular in Space Grey Aluminium, you can nab one for just £297 right now!

View Deal

Compared to the more expensive Apple Watch Series 7, there are some things the Apple Watch SE doesn't give you: specifically, the larger always-on screen, the ECG sensor, and the pulse oxygen sensor. But considering the huge price difference, these feel like fair trade-offs – when it comes to the core Apple Watch experience, you get the same from SE as the pricier model.

TOPICS
Deals Smartwatch Wearables Fitness
Spencer Hart
Spencer Hart

As the Style and Travel Editor at T3, Spencer covers everything from clothes to cars and watches to hotels. Everything that's cool, stylish, and interesting, basically. He's been a part of T3 for over six years, and in that time covered every industry event known to man, from CES and MWC to the Geneva Motorshow and Baselworld. When he's not decorating his new home, he can be found messing around on an electric scooter, playing with luxury watches, or making sure his Instagram account looks perfect.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.