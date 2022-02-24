Garmin Venu Smartwatch deal: Save £150 now at John Lewis

If you’re a fitness enthusiast and want to improve your workouts, it’s a good idea to invest in a smartwatch. One of the best smartwatches on the market, the Garmin Venu has been given a generous price cut from John Lewis.

Originally priced at £329, the Garmin Venu is now just £179 at John Lewis, saving shoppers £150 on this premium smartwatch model.

In Garmin’s own words, the Venu range of smartwatches is a combination of style and design meets health and fitness and we couldn’t agree more.

In our Garmin Venu review , we noted that the Venu is “a best of both worlds watch”, that's nice to look at and still retains the fitness features that we expect from the Garmin brand.

Rated by T3 as the best smartwatch for runners and fitness tracking, the Garmin Venu features a vibrant AMOLED display and a full suite of fitness features. With this £150 price cut, shoppers will be getting a high quality smartwatch which is comfortable to wear and delivers good fitness support and battery life. Available in Black/Slate and Granite/Blue colours.

Why you should buy the Garmin Venu

Best known for its range of running and fitness smartwatches, Garmin consistently prioritises function over fashion, which is why T3 love to recommend Garmin watches for people looking to smash their fitness goals. The Garmin Venu has a bright and colourful AMOLED display which is touch enabled, so you can easily review your stats, check the time and control your smartwatch with a simple touch. Users can also receive notifications and respond to messages when they connect it to their smartphone.

The Garmin Venu is one of the best models for fitness, as it covers a range of activities and has clever tracking. It monitors your heart rate, blood oxygen levels and pulse, and also has reliable GPS, ideal for outdoor workouts. The tracker offers insightful data and you can also access the Garmin Coach for advice on training for long distance racing.

If you find smartwatches difficult to wear due to their bulk, the Garmin Venu cancels this out with its petite size and comfortable silicone band. It has a simple design and focuses more on showing you your analytics and tracking your exercise, while also offering offline music support and Bluetooth headphone pairing.