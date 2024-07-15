The 5 Apple Vision Pro accessories you should buy

Apple's Vision Pro headset is now on sale in the UK, as well as other countries, and after trying the demo, we really want one. If you're lucky enough to have one ordered, or already in your hands, there are some accessories that every new owner should consider.

From travel cases and battery holders to desk stands and earbuds, these extras will not only help to elevate your experience, but will keep your device looking shiny and new for longer. Just don't be that person who wears it in the street.

We've gathered a collection of handy Vision Pro related items below to consider, as well as links on where to find them at the best prices.

1. AirPods Pro 2

Though the Vision Pro does have speakers built into its sides that can only really be heard by the wearer, to truly immerse yourself into the virtual world, a pair of earbuds is handy. The AirPods Pro 2 pair with the Vision Pro to provide lossless audio, which is ideal for movies and music.

2. Compatible Dock / Stand

Apple currently doesn't offer an official stand or dock for the Vision Pro – only the travel case below. However, you can find compatible models online, should you wish to keep your device in pride of place on your sideboard. It certainly beats just leaving it loose on the desk (as I may have done with other VR headsets). This wooden dock on Amazon is the nicest I've found and though more expensive than the plastic version, I think it adds a bit of class.

3. Battery pack holder

The official Belkin Battery Holder looks a bit like a phone case but attaches round the battery to allow you to attach it to you – should you not want to slip it in your pocket. It comes with a clip to attach to a belt and a cross body strap. If you want a more substantial case, this OLCLSS Carry Bag on Amazon is a great option, and is a little cheaper.

4. Travel Case

If you're taking your Vision Pro on the move, you're going to want a sturdy case to keep them in. Apple's official travel case has a polycarbonate protective structure and features compartments for the battery and lens inserts. On the outside there's a retractable handle and as a bonus it looks like something you'd take into space. For a cheaper version, the Awinner Hard Carry Case on Amazon is the nicest of the third-party models (though non-official).

5. Protective screen cover

The front of the Vision Pro is glass, and houses not only the cameras to allow the mixed reality pass through, but also a display to show a version of your eyes when in use. Though the glass is toughened – like on the iPhone – if you're inclined to scratch your phone you may want to put some protection over the Vision Pro. Though not an official solution, the Aimtel protective cover has been designed to leave space for the cameras and air holes, leaving them unrestricted, while providing a transparent barrier over the rest of the mask that is barely noticeable once on.