The 11-inch iPad Pro suddenly sounds less appealing after key specs leak

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Apple's flagship tablet, the iPad Pro, has long been regarded as one of the best tablets on the market. It showcases the best iPad technology, and comes in two size variants – 11-inch and 12.9-inch.

We're expecting to see the next generation of the iPad Pro announced shortly. Previous reports suggested that Apple may forego their traditional release event in favour of a press release this time out. That was because the expected updates weren't substantial enough to warrant an entire event of their own.

On the iPad front, we're expecting the M2 chip to be the headline feature. Other updates had been rumoured, but we now know of at least one specification that won't be getting an update.

According to respected display supply chain consultant, Ross Young (opens in new tab), the 11-inch iPad Pro wont see an upgrade to the Liquid Retina XDR, as used on the 12.9-inch model. In a series of replies on Twitter, Young confirmed that the new model would share the same display as the current generation, instead.

2022 iPad Pro key features

With leaked information confirming the display remains the same, the main update is expected to be the M2 chip coming to iPad for the first time. The new flagship processor offers a boost to both CPU and GPU performance, making everyday tasks quicker and more efficient.

Elsewhere, the new iPad Pro models are expected to feature MagSafe capability. That will enable users to attach accessories, or use wireless charging. Other reports have suggested it could have a glass back panel, and could also support reverse wireless charging, to use your iPad to give your Airpods or Apple Watch a boost.

Those things are all nice to have, but they don't do a lot to differentiate it from the previous generation. Similar to the struggles Apple has had with the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus sales figures, I can see a number of iPad owners bypassing this generation. The difference between M1 and M2 isn't marked enough to make a difference for most people, and MagSafe is nice to have, but hardly a gamechanger.

Many will find a good deal on an older generation offers better value than the new model.