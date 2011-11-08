Tech Today: Porn on Google TV, Panorama found in iOS 5

On Monday evening we learned of a secret panorama mode in iOS 5, we learned that hardcore porn will come to Google TV. Meanwhile Google's latest attempt to beat Facebook is unveiled.

Panorama mode found in iOS 5 camera app

A previously unheard-of panorama mode within the iOS 5 camera app has been discovered by a hacker digging around in Apple's mobile operating system. The incomplete panorama mode was uncovered by a hacker who goes by the alias Conradev who says he enabled it by setting the "EnableFirebreak" key to yes in an iOS 5 preference file. The mode will be available for jailbroken iPhones in the Cydia app store.

Link: AppleInsider

Hardcore porn coming to Google TV

Vivid Entertainment, one of the world's leading adult entertainment providers has announced plans to bring a hardcore pornography TV app to the Google TV platform and, apparently, Google is cool with that. The Vivid app has been tailored for the connected TV platform and Google says it's happy to let the app exist and put control in the hands of parents.

Link: LA Times

HTC Edge set to be world's first QUAD-core phone

The PocketNow website has uncovered snaps of what it claims will be the first ever quad-core smartphone, the HTC Edge. The 4.7-inch device will come powered with a Tegra 3 processor, which is set to boast four 1.5Ghz chips. With the first quad-core devices expected to arrive early next year, there's a decent chance we'll see this unveiled at Mobile World Congress in February.

Link: PocketNow

Google+ continues to mimic Facebook with 'Pages'

Fading social network Google+ has finally given businesses and brands the opportunity to add profiles on the site with the new Pages functionality. Among the first brands to take advantage are FC Barcelona, The Muppets, WWE, the Dallas Cowboys and Pepsi. Google says it will continue to roll-out the functionality in the coming weeks.

Link: GoogleBlog

Modern Warfare 3 now on sale across the world

The wait for the latest installment of the Call of Duty series is now officially over after the game went on sale across the UK at midnight on Monday night. Over 500 stores across the country held midnight events and is likely to smash sales records set by its predecessor. To wet your whistle, check out this awesome commercial for the game starring Sam Worthington and a seriously slimmed down Jonah Hill of Superbad fame.

Link: BBC News