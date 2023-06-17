TAG Heuer goes for gold with new Connected watches

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Swiss luxury watchmaker, TAG Heuer has just unveiled two new exclusive watches in its Connected collection: the TAG Heuer Connected 45mm Bright Black Edition and the TAG Heuer Connected 42mm Golden Bright Edition. The latter watch is the first time the brand has released a full golden PVD watch case in the Connected line of hybrid smartwatches .

The TAG Heuer Connected collection combines smart technology with stylish watchmaking. Since its original Connected watch launched in 2015, the brand has been making smarter watches with each new generation (like the TAG Heuer Connected (2020) ), including better fitness tracking, improved software and refined design.

The two new Connected watches being added to the line are the ‘Bright Editions’, with both timepieces embracing the power and beauty of gold. Both Connected Bright Black and Connected Golden Bright models have been meticulously crafted to offer a stylish modern look and are a celebration of elegance and smart power.

Both watches feature a high-end dial with an integrated custom-built watch face and sports apps to help you keep track of your goals. Powered by WatchOS and with a Calibre E4 movement, the new Connected Watches displays the hours, minutes and seconds, as well as mini chronograph images that show a different time zone, barometer and time of day.

The new models have sensors and other technology tracking, including a heart rate monitor, accelerometer, microphone, compass and gyroscope, all of which can be viewed on the OLED screen. The battery life for the Bright Black and Golden Bright models are 1 day with a charging time of 1 hour 30 minutes, and both are water resistant to 50 metres.

(Image credit: TAG Heuer)

The TAG Heuer Connected 45mm Bright Black Edition is sleek and sophisticated, boasting a 45mm diameter and encased in a black DLC sandblasted grade 2 titanium case. The steel crown is surrounded by rubber and the ceramic bezel, crown and pusher are embellished with gold lacquer detailing. It’s complete with a black calfskin and leather strap.

The TAG Heuer Connected 42mm Golden Bright Edition is the first time TAG Heuer has introduced a full golden PVD watch case to the Connected collection. TAG Heuer has designed the Golden Bright watch to be unisex and has done so by making the watch case measure at 42mm so it can fit different wrist sizes.

This elegant watch is all about rose gold detailing, with its rose gold PVD steel case, crown, pushers and caseback. The TAG Heuer Connected 42mm Golden Bright Edition has a black calfskin strap bracelet with red lining and it exudes luxury. The fact that these two new watches have smart capabilities is truly outstanding and they’re sure to appeal to a wide audience.

The TAG Heuer Connected 45mm Bright Black Edition (£2,400) TAG Heuer Connected 42mm Golden Bright Edition (£2,000) are available in June at TAG Heuer boutiques.