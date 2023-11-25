T3’s favourite smart lock hits lowest price in early Cyber Monday deal

The best Black Friday deals are still running this weekend and the best Cyber Monday deals will start in a few days. But if you’re after a new smart lock, T3’s favourite smart lock has just hit its lowest ever price in the Amazon Black Friday Week sale.

Originally priced at £379, the Ultion Nuki Plus smart lock is now just £320, saving shoppers £59 on this 5-star smart lock. While this might not seem like a huge price cut, the Ultion Nuki Plus is still a fairly new product so even this little discount is worth taking advantage of.

The Ultion Nuki Plus holds top spot in T3’s best smart lock guide. It’s easy to set-up, protects your home from break-ins and makes it easier to lock and unlock your front, back or side doors.

The Ultion Nuki Plus can be operated in multiple ways, including fingerprint access, the Nuki app, voice commands, keycodes, key fob and a police-approved key with Apple Find My technology. It’s also compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple HomeKit and Ring. Take a look at our Ultion Nuki Plus review for more details.

Save £59 on the Ultion Nuki Plus in the Black Friday/Cyber Monday deals. Available in black or white, the Ultion Nuki Plus lets you control your door from your phone and you can share access to visitors and guests with electronic keys on the Nuki app. It has a built-in bridge for remote access, Wi-Fi connectivity, and it auto-unlocks as you approach. Now down to its cheapest ever price!

Another great smart lock that’s also on sale this Black Friday is the Nuki Smart Lock 3.0. It acts in a similar way to the Ultion Nuki Plus but it’s more straightforward to use and has simpler features (read our Nuki smart lock review to find out more).

Full details on the Nuki Smart Lock 3.0 deal is below and for more offers from different brands, have a scroll through our deals widget.