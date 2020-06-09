T3 Awards 2020: ExpressVPN wins coveted best VPN award

Staying safe and secure online has never been more important, with hackers looking to exploit any vulnerability a user's system may have in order to steal personal and financial information.

And, here at T3, we think the very best way to stay safe is to use a virtual private network, or VPN, which securely encrypts and hides your connection to the internet, meaning you can not be targeted by cyber criminals.

This is why we spend a great deal of time evaluating the best VPN services on the market, as we want to help people stay safe online.

Luckily for people the world over, this year in the T3 Awards 2020, the competition to lock down our coveted best VPN award has been fiercer than ever before, with a host of top services offering affordable ways to stay secure.

With NordVPN, ExpressVPN, CyberGhost, IPVanish and Surfshark all offering fantastic VPN services loaded with features and value, deciding upon an out-and-out winner was a difficult challenge for the judges.

In the end, though, it was the all-round package delivered by ExpressVPN that saw it get the nod. Not only does ExpressVPN completely protect your connection to the internet from hackers, but it also allows you to dial in to servers in 94 countries around the world, unblocks popular streaming services that may not be available in certain territories, and has best-in-class 24/7 customer support.

ExpressVPN also has a super slick app that is available on basically every device you can think of (including all phones and tablets), meaning that no matter how you want to connect to the internet, you are completely covered.

Fast, affordable and easy to use, ExpressVPN is the winner of the Best VPN Award at the T3 Awards 2020.

For even more winners be sure to check out the T3 Awards 2020 hub page, which is stuffed full of this year's top tech, gadgets and products.