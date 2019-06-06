T3 Awards 2019: stunning Bosch Serie 4 KGN34VB35G fridge freezer offers the ultimate in cool

If you’re looking for space, efficiency and style all rolled into one fridge freezer package then the freestanding Bosch Serie 4 KGN34VB35G is it. It's the coolest winner in the T3 Awards 2019. Because it's a fridge, you see?

We’ve been big fans of this appliance recently, having been initially persuaded by its pretty stunning black exterior. Sure, that’s not going to be everyone’s cup of tea, but if you’ve got a cool kitchen with charcoal hues on show then it’s a bona fine winner.

Plug it in and power up the Bosch Serie 4 KGN34VB35G however and you’re in for more revelations. Of no surprise it being a Bosch is the fact that the appliance comes with an A++ rating and this is reflected in the quality of the materials used to put it together. The doors, for example, open smoothly and close with a reassuring thud. It’s a no frost number too so that banishes the pain of defrosting.





Up at the top of this 50/50 design, the fridge compartment is sensibly laid out, with Bosch VitaFresh technology letting you chill items like fruit and veg much more effectively. There are twin humidity zones inside here and that means a much more efficient way of keeping everything cooler. We’re also mad keen on the Airfresh Filter, which is a boon for anyone who regularly keeps leftovers with a strong odour inside for later. No more nasty nifs.

Down in the freezer segment of the appliance, you get sizeable containers for anything and everything foodwise, including an extra-deep food drawer option. A SuperFreeze function means that the appliance can get things down to their desired freeze point before the Bosch returns to normal operating temperature. It’s fast and efficient, but does everything without you really having to worry about it.





Add it all together and you’ve got a beefy 319 litres of overall storage, with all the trimmings of a modern fridge freezer, including LED internal lighting and the capacity for hooking it up to your Wi-Fi network. That means you can keep tabs on your appliance using the Bosch Home Connect app, plus whatever you’ve got inside it. Mighty handy.

We’re also regularly impressed at just how quietly this fridge freezer operates, especially compared to our former models that managed to produce seemingly endless peculiar gurgles as they got the job done.