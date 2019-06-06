T3 Awards 2019: AEG 9000 SERIES L9FEC966R washing machine is still best in class

The AEG 9000 SERIES L9FEC966R washing machine has won praise from all who’ve used it. The hugely capable appliance has won the T3 Award for best washing machine 2 years running, and also boasts lesser awards to its name, such as a ‘Product of the Year’ accolade and a Which? Best Buy gong.

Our biggest love for this washing machine is because it features a salt dispenser. For anyone living in a hard water area this is hugely significant as it improves the cleaning process big-time. And, even if you don't live in an area that is plagued with limescale, the overall laundry experience is much-improved. There’s a downside with this however as you’ll need to replenish its salt supplies, as with a dishwasher, but that is a price well worth paying.





Even before you’ve loading the machine for the first time though it's pretty easy to see that the AEG 9000 SERIES L9FEC966R is a class act. While most models are humdrum white metal boxes, this one manages to pack in some style. The top panel with a suite of controls and a cool red digital display oozes appeal. The silver-hued door adds an extra flourish.

All well and good, but it’s the washing capabilities that make you want to keep using it. There’s a decent 9kg drum with a maximum spin speed of 1,600rpm, so it’s got size and power aplenty. Then there is the range of programmes on offer, which cover all of your everyday needs, with some handy extras such as the sublime delicates setting that we find acts real nice to prized woollen cardies.





Meanwhile, the steam-based programme is perfect, say, for your favourite shirt that you can be bothered to iron. In fact, despite its power-packed specification it’s the subtlety of this washing machine that really appeals. The drum sports a unique filtering system that somehow manages to let detergents and softeners work their magic that little bit better. Fellow users consistently reckon they’re getting better laundry back as a result.

As you’d expect for an appliance of this calibre, the AEG 9000 SERIES L9FEC966R washing machine comes with an impressive A+++ energy efficiency rating. So it’ll keep on cleaning while saving you some cash over a period of long-term ownership too. With its brushless inverter motor you also get super-silent operation and minimal vibration.