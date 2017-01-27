T3 Agenda: Asus' new rugged Chromebooks, Alexa-powered ceiling speakers and more

In the final edition of the T3 Agenda this week we get to grips with Asus' new rugged, education-focused Chromebooks, Alexa-powered speakers to fit into your ceiling and more...

Asus' new Chromebooks are flippable, rugged and ready for the rough and tumble of school life

Asus has announced a set of new Chromebooks aimed squarely at the education sector. The Chromebook Flip C213 is being tipped by Asus as the world’s first 'ruggedised' Chrome OS-powered laptop to feature a 360°-flippable display.

The ruggeded construction features a wraparound reinforced rubber ‘bumper’ to protect the chassis and I/O ports from minor knocks and scrapes, and the all-metal 360° hinges are covered with strong zinc alloy caps. The 11-inch touchscreen display features a covering of tough, scratch-resistant Corning Gorilla Glass 4.

With a 46Wh battery designed to deliver over 11 hours of continuous use, Chromebook Flip C213 minimizes the need for recharging during the normal working day, making it the ideal laptop for busy classrooms.

Asus Chromebook Flip C213 will be available from July in the United Kingdom for £349.99 without a stylus or £399.99 with a stylus.

These new Bluetooth ceiling speakers come Alexa-friendly right out of the box

UK-based AV firm Lithe Audio has just announced some new updated models in its Bluetooth ceiling speaker range, including a version that can that can be controlled via the Alexa voice service using devices such as the the Amazon Echo and Echo Dot.

Other new features of the speakers include a volume-capping function which enables whoever is controlling the speakers to reduce the volume output by 50%. The updated models also have a new switch that, when used with a pair of speakers, enables users to easily switch between mono and stereo output.

At £199.99 for a single Bluetooth ceiling speaker or £269.99 for a pair, they’re also real value for money. The IP44 waterproof version of the speaker, for use in bathrooms and kitchens, is £229.99, and is also Alexa-enabled. Youget them now from Buy Clever Stuff, Tech4Homes and other electrical retailers.

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare and Modern Warfare Remastered offering Double XP this weekend

If you picked up a copy of Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare over Christmas, or you just grabbed a copy in a recent sale, you'll be able to glide towards that fabled prestige thanks to a full weekend of double XP.

Infinite Warfare will also be doubling up on weapon XP so you'll be able to max out your favourite weapon in far less time. What a way to end the week, eh?

In fact, both Infinite Warfare and the Modern Warfare Remastered are getting the double XP treatment from today until Monday, so if you're a fan of either and hoping to fly up a few ranks over the break, log in and fill your boots.