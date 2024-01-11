Swarovski AX Visio smart binoculars will tell you what birds you're looking at

As well as the usual consumer electronics fare, like TVs, soundbars and fridges, the CES trade show in Las Vegas throws up some more unique and innovative products each year. The latest is no exception, with plenty of interesting gadgets and gizmos being launched.

One of them is the Swarovski Optix AX Visio – the brand's first pair of smart binoculars (although not its first; check our Swarovski NL Pure 10x42 review) that, as well as looking great, thanks to design from the world-renowned Marc Newson (Smeg, Louis Vuitton, Apple), also come with the ability to identify more than 9,000 birds and other wildlife.

(Image credit: Swarovski)

These binoculars are certainly among the best products of CES 2024, with a software core built in that features an object recognition system. The neural processing unit (NPU) can assess what's being viewed in real-time, which enables the user to focus on a bird or animal and get a read-out within the viewfinder of its species.

The 32mm binoculars have 10x magnification and also contain a camera, so you can take pictures of what you see. You can then share them with your iPhone or Android device using the Swarovski Optik Outdoor App.

It is also possible to use that app to share discoveries with other AX Visio users, who will get arrow markers within the display to help guide them to the right location.

(Image credit: Swarovski)

"In the seven decades of our existence, we have developed a deep understanding of our consumers' requirements in the hunting, birdwatching, and outdoor target groups," said the CEO of Swarovski Optik, Stefan Schwarz.

"We leverage our know-how and cutting-edge production technologies to offer optimum technological solutions for each area of application. The integration of digital components and functions in our products brings significant added value."

The company plans to also push updates to the AX Visio via its smartphone app to unlock new features in the future.

The Swarovski AX Visio binoculars are priced at £3,820 / $4,799 / €4,600 and will be available to purchase from select retailers this coming February. See T3's best binoculars guide to find out which of the currently available bins you should pay attention to.