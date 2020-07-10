Summer sales: 30% off candles and home fragrances at The White Company

The summer sales are here, and we've spotted an excellent offer: there's up to 30% off candles and home fragrances at The White Company. This deal is valid across a wide range of scented candles, diffusers, bath and body scents, home sprays and more.

A scent can completely transform a space, and The White Company makes some of the very best candles around right now. As well as offering some iconic fragrances, which are classy and never cloying, you can be confident they'll scent your home effectively without ever becoming overpowering. If you've always been tempted by a quality home fragrance but felt like it was an extravagance, the White Company summer sale is definitely the time to indulge.

Here's our pick of the best offers in the White Company home fragrance summer sale. Or for more bargains head to the T3 Summer Savings roundup.

Wild Blackberry large candle | Now £38.50 (was £55) at The White Company

30% off! This scented candle combines fruity notes of blackberry, rhubarb and grapefruit blend with hints of rosehip, cedar, moss and sandalwood for a refreshing fragrance. It's hand-poured using high-quality mineral wax, and the three wicks mean this is ideal for scenting larger spaces. Right now there's a whopping 30% off in the summer sale. View Deal

Summer signature candle | Now £16 (was £20) at The White Company

20% off! For a fresh scent to see you into the summer, this signature fragranced candle is a top choice. It combines notes of sea salt, eucalyptus and vetivert to create what The White Company calls "a charismatic scent to capture timeless seaside comforts". Get 20% off in the summer sale.View Deal

Seville Diffuser | Now £18.90 (was £27) at The White Company

30% off! For a constant, subtle scent, you'll need a diffuser. This one is super smart, with an understated glass bottle and polished collar. This scent pairs zesty orange with soothing lavender – an unexpectedly winning combination.View Deal

Alternatively, browse the full range to see if your scent of choice is still in stock. For more ways to turn your space into a relaxing haven, you might want to explore our pick of the best essential oil diffusers.