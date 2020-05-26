Stunning iPhone 12 design shows us the 5.4" phone we all want

If the rumours are to be believed, the iPhone 12 is coming in four different sizes. The iPhone 12 Max and iPhone 12 Pro are both coming in a substantial 6.1" size, according to noted Apple leakster Jon Prosser, while the iPhone 12 Pro Max will come in at a hefty 6.7". However, the iPhone 12, coming in at 5.4", looks set to be the most popular.

Said to retail around $649, one of the cheapest numbered iPhones in a while, the iPhone 12 will be a big hit. Packing the latest A14 Bionic chip and 5G support, it's going to be a bargain Apple fans will want to get on board with. If the $400 iPhone SE is any indication, Apple seems dead set on covering its bases with new handsets catering to phone fans across a whole range of price points. #

But what can fans actually expect for their money? How will the handset distinguish itself from the budget iPhone SE? Enter render artist ConceptCreator, who has taken the iPhone 12 leaks, news and rumours and created the following digital renders. Check it out below:

The handset won't have some of the bells and whistles of its more premium counterparts. For example, it's only going to pack a dual-camera rather than the iPhone 12 Pro's rumoured quad-camera setup, and it will be sub-6Hz 5G rahter than mmWave, so it will be faster than 4G but unable to unlock the real speed and potential of the next-generation network.

The phone's display, while still set to be a gorgeous AMOLED screen, won't have the ProMotion software which debuted in the current-generation iPad Pro. The hot rumour is the 120Hz adaptive ProMotion screens will arrive on the iPHOne 12 Pro models, but won't make its way to the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Max.

(Image credit: EverythingApplePro)

However, there's plenty to like in this handset. From the 5.4" super retina display to the curved, stainless steel edges reminiscent of the original iPhone SE, it'll be a premium looking, feeling and performing handset despite its size and lack of top-flight accoutrements.

As rivals like the Google Pixel 5, which is said to debut at a similar price point, begin to close in, Apple is attempting to conquer the upper-mid-range handset market in addition to the very top. It's obviously seen an opportunity here, but will it succeed against its Android foes? Time will tell.

