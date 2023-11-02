Stream 800+ episodes of Doctor Who goodness for free on BBC iPlayer

Doctor Who is turning 60 this year and it's safe to say the BBC has quite the party planned. Not only are three new episodes starring (the best Doctor) David Tennant set to broadcast in a matter of weeks, but over 800 episodes of Who related shows are now free to stream.

For the first time ever, all of the classic episodes (from 1963 to 1996), the entirety of 'New Who' (from 2005 onwards) will be available in one place. BBC iPlayer. That means if you're a UK TV licence holder, you can watch all of them for free, without ads in the same place. You can't do any better than that right?

How about all of the spin-off shows as well? We're talking about Torchwood, the Sarah Jane Adventures and the criminally shortlived Class, a darker, YA take on the Who universe. For those who want a look behind the scenes of the show, try Doctor Who Confidential which I remember excitingly watching the same day the main episode aired every week.

(Image credit: BBC)

If somehow you're still looking for more, then why not enjoy some standalone animated adventures, or reminisce with the Tales of the Tardis where Timelords and companions of days gone past reunite?

Those of a certain vintage will likely know about the famous lost episodes of the series. In the 60s and 70s it's safe to say the BBC were less careful with tapes and backups, well this new collection features several animated takes on these missing adventures to help you fill in the gaps. So even if you are a diehard fan, you'll likely still get something new from this collection.

Whether you're a basic David Tennant fan (like me), a Christopher Ecclestone hipster, or a Peter Davidson apologist there's now a whole galaxy of content for you on BBC iPlayer. Here's hoping other BBC shows get the same treatment. I really need to be able to watch every episode of Homes Under the Hammer back to back.

US-based Who fans should try Max, while UK Who fans abroad temporarily can use a VPN to watch like being back home.