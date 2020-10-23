Spooktacular savings on the Emma mattress: get 25% off the Emma Original!

You won’t be a thing that goes bump in the night with 25% off a brand new Emma mattress

If you’re looking for the best mattress site for bad puns this Halloween, Emma is the one for you: from spook-tacular to fang-tastic, its Halloween mattress deal has clearly been tons of fun to write about. And with 25% off, it’s a deal you shouldn't say boo to. The Black Friday mattress deals haven't started yet, but that doesn't mean you can't snap up an excellent offer (see our predictions for Emma mattress Black Friday deals). 

The Emma mattress deal takes 25% off the price of the Emma Original (which sits right at the top of our best mattress ranking), saving you up to £169. To get the discount, simply visit the Emma website and enter the Emma mattress discount code spooky25 at the checkout.

25% off the Emma Original with discount code spooky25
Emma has slashed 25% off the price of its T3 Award-winning Emma Original mattress, which we praised for its exceptional comfort and suitability for almost every body shape and sleeping style: it’s dropped the previous model’s conical springs for three layers of pressure-relieving foam. Just add the Emma mattress discount code spooky25 at the checkout.View Deal

Is the Emma Original mattress worth the money? Yes, especially with 25% off. The Emma Original mattress is a two-time T3 Award winner thanks to its comfortable and supportive constriction: in our Emma mattress review we said that “sleeping on the new Emma mattress is like a dream”. It’s exceptionally comfortable and it’s particularly good for sleepers who tend to go bump in the night: it’s a great option for people who tend to move around a lot in their sleep. But we’d also recommend it for sleepers of most body shapes and sleeping styles.

Emma mattresses come with a 200-night trial, a ten-year guarantee and are, no-contact delivery.

