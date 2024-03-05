Spongebob Xbox Series X is both fun and hideous in equal measure

Quick Summary A special edition Xbox Series X has been created in collaboration with Nickelodeon, with a full Spongebob Squarepants makeover. It'll go on sale 7 March in the US, priced at $699.

Xbox has announced a pretty jaw-dropping new limited edition Xbox Series X bundle to celebrate Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2, which launched last year.

The timing is a tiny bit peculiar, then, but the console is arguably even more so. It's a really fitting one given the character in question, to be fair.

The main body of the Xbox Series X is undeniably boxy, making it the perfect choice for a Spongebob Squarepants makeover, featuring the cartoon character's famously cheery face on the front.

His tie and trousers are at the bottom, and with arms on the side it's almost an action figure in the form of a console.

For those who like the whole Spongebob cast, there's even better news, because at least some of them are represented on the controller that comes in the bundle – it features Patrick, Squidward, Gary, and Mr. Krabs.

The bundle will also come with a code for All-Star Brawl 2, although it will be available in very limited numbers and only in the US through Best Buy's Drops system, which is on its shopping app.

This means you will have one window when the bundle is available in set numbers, after which it'll be gone. That timing, in case you want to stick it in your calendar with a reminder, is 08:00 PST on 7 March 2024, later this week.

If you're a Spongebob fan who wants a new Xbox, this might feel like the stars aligning, although there's one thing you should know - the bundle is going to cost a disappointing $699.

That's a big chunk more than a standard Xbox Series X would normally set you back, which makes it a little more of a collector's item rather than a genuine option for those who just want a fun-looking console.

We don't actually know how many consoles have been made, but that should become clear when the drop goes live, but given the precedent set by previous limited edition releases, you can expect this to sell out pretty much instantly.

The only hope is that these consoles don't then immediately appear on re-sale sites with even more inflated price tags attached.