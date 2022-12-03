Sony's best small OLED TV is suddenly much more affordable

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

There aren't many 42-inch OLEDs in our best TVs round-up because until very recently such small panels were prohibitively expensive to make – and that was reflected in their price. When we reviewed the 42-inch Sony A90K, we found it hard to look beyond the price tag: a whopping £1,699 for UK buyers.

That was in September, but now the price of that TV has fallen dramatically. It's now available from multiple retailers for under £1,200, bringing it much closer to the LG C2 (currently £1,099).

As we said in our Sony A90K vs LG C2 comparison, "both of these TV ranges are excellent in different ways, and both offer specific features that will endear them to different buyers."

Today's best Sony XR42A90K deals Reduced Price (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) $1,248 (opens in new tab) $1,148 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) Reduced Price (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) $1,599.98 (opens in new tab) $1,148 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) Reduced Price (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) $1,299.99 (opens in new tab) $1,149.99 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) Show More Deals

Why this smaller Sony is well worth considering

Without the original price tag, the Sony is a fantastic television. Two of its HDMIs are HDMI 2.1 with 48Gbps, 4K@120Hz, VRR and ALLM. One is eARC-enabled for your AV receiver or soundbar. Inside there's the same Cognitive Processor XR as the top of the range QD-OLED A95K, and the TV also has Sony's Acoustic Surface Audio+ technology.

In our review we said that the colour balance was "getting on for exquisite", motion control was "equally accomplished and equally persuasive" and skin tones were handled brilliantly. The only less than brilliant thing is the OLED panel, which can't quite match the brightness of larger models.

At £1,699 the Sony was overpriced, but at closer to £1,200 it's a real rival to LG's equally excellent LG C2. So if you've been hankering for a smaller OLED but have been horrified by the price tag, it might be time to take another look.